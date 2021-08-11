Globant Launches The Digital Lending Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced the launch of their Digital Lending Studio to help clients reinvent the consumer lending experience, make optimal data-driven decisions, and significantly reduce their cost of business through digital transformation in the lending process. After the strategic acquisition and integration of Bluecap's team to Globant, this Studio brings together both Globant and Bluecap's expertise to offer the most innovative end-to-end lending innovation solution.

"We are in front of a unique opportunity as we seek to reinvent the lending process," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Consumers are looking for efficient, personalized and immersive experiences while lenders seek rich consumer data to make the most informed decisions. We are helping banks and other lenders digitally rethink the lending experience to enhance consumer satisfaction."

"According to Research and Markets , the global lending market is projected to reach USD 8809.55 billion by 2025. The Digital Lending studio will allow lenders a seamless connection with each customer, ensuring a strong competitive position for the future," said Antoni Vidiella, Head of the Digital Lending Studio at Globant.

This offering includes core practices, such as Smart Underwriting, to ensure an exceptional user experience within the digital lending process for each customer, AI monitoring, which provides proactive monitoring integrated into daily risk analysis to anticipate future borrower's trouble and Digital Collections to ensure greater efficiency at the lowest cost, prioritizing the Customer Experience, optimization of the value of the portfolio.

"There are several trends and new disruptive players changing the way of interaction in the banking system," said Maite Barrera, CEO of Bluecap, a Globant Division. "We want to address this evolving environment to provide banks, financial institutions and fintechs with greater efficiency at the same time they improve their customer experience."

