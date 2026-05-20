Globant Powers New Connected Race Experience for Formula 1® Fans

New "Race Experience" feature within the official F1® app centralizes key technology to deliver an elevated race experience with personalized wayfinding, live data and real-time scheduling at every race circuit

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, is adding to the spectacle of Formula 1® by engineering a new connected fan journey within the official F1 app, helping every race-goer enjoy a more personalized and informed experience when they visit circuits around the world.

Formula 1 digital fan experience

The program is designed to drive higher engagement across race weekends by taking a fan-centric approach focused on improving their individual race experience. It allows F1® to consolidate fan data to create a unified view of behavior, as well as unlock previously untapped data that enables F1® and race promoters to generate richer operational insights, deliver more personalized communication and deliver new sustainable monetization opportunities.

Since the start of the 2026 season, the app has been accessible to over 1.2 million fans attending Grand Prix events worldwide, offering a seamless digital companion to the physical race experience.

The new "Race Experience" module addresses the historically fragmented fan journey by consolidating essential services into a single digital ecosystem. Key features available to fans include:

Personalized Timetables & Scheduling: Helping fans manage their weekend with real-time updates and schedule building.

Helping fans manage their weekend with real-time updates and schedule building. Advanced Maps & Wayfinding: Streamlining navigation at iconic circuits to manage crowds and reduce long queues.

The 2026 milestone follows a successful 2025 season where Globant powered new team efficiencies through the Team Content Delivery System (TCDS). The TCDS provided all ten F1® teams with a synchronized video-and-data platform, achieving results including:

Latency Reduction: Dramatically reduced video and data latency from 12 seconds to under 5 seconds.

Dramatically reduced video and data latency from 12 seconds to under 5 seconds. Global Scalability: Supporting 24 events around the world with over 7,500 hours of cataloged video.

Supporting 24 events around the world with over 7,500 hours of cataloged video. Operational Excellence: Enabled engineers and strategists to make split-second decisions with higher confidence by evaluating incidents and tire behavior in real time.

"An F1® race weekend is firing with activity and this program helps keep the fans at the centre of everything," said Carolina Dolan Chandler, CTO of the Media, Entertainment, Sports & Hospitality AI Studio at Globant. "By centralizing its fan data on its official app, F1® can make more authentic connections with race-goers and help them shape their experience around their specific interests. This in turn drives new intelligence about how fans interact across all F1® events, creating a virtuous cycle of improvement that will power richer experiences for years to come."

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

SOURCE Globant