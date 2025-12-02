Globant Recognized by Salesforce For Achieving Expert-level Implementation in Next-Gen Platforms: MuleSoft, Data Cloud and Agentforce

Receiving the highest distinction a Salesforce Solution partner can achieve, reinforces Globant's deep and proven expertise in integration, data, and AI-driven transformation.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced it was recognized by Salesforce for achieving the expert-level implementation in MuleSoft Anypoint, Data Cloud and Agentforce platforms — the highest distinction a Salesforce Solution partner can achieve— highlighting its leadership in integration, data, and AI-driven transformation.

This recognition validates Globant's proven expertise in deploying these products with excellence, measured by client success, project delivery, certifications, and innovation. It also elevates its standing within the industry, placing Globant amongst a highly selective group of organizations globally acknowledged for their high performance in this field.

"Globant's achievement reflects the new frontier of value creation within the Salesforce ecosystem, where integration, data, and AI come together to power the Agentic Enterprise. By mastering MuleSoft, Data Cloud, and Agentforce, Globant is setting a benchmark for how partners can help customers move from experimentation to scaled AI impact, driving automation, intelligence, and measurable business outcomes across every industry", said María Angélica Latorre, Global Head, Center of Excellence and Strategic Partnerships, NextGen Platform at Salesforce.

"We are very proud of this distinction that reinforces Globant's leadership in enterprise integrations and AI-powered modernization. These achievements are not the end of the road, but a reflection of Globant's ongoing commitment to our Salesforce partnership which began over 20 years ago. Our ambition to reach new levels of expertise moves us forward to continue strengthening our offerings and our position as leaders in digital transformation", said Roland Berthelot, Head of the Salesforce Studio at Globant.

With Globant's recently announced AI Pods , the first subscription model for AI-powered services like engineering, product definition, design, and testing, these recognitions will strengthen the company's ability to bring together integration, data, and AI at scale to accelerate business transformation.

Over 1,000 AI certifications achieved: another significant step in Globant and Salesforce journey

In June, Globant announced it garnered 1,000 AI Certifications in Salesforce, a significant milestone showcasing its dedication to and expertise in helping customers leverage cutting-edge data and AI technologies with Salesforce.

Through its specialists worldwide, Globant reinforced its capability to leverage Salesforce's AI tools – particularly Agentforce, Salesforce's autonomous AI application – to help businesses automate routine tasks and benefit from increased productivity and lower costs.

For more than 20 years, Globant has partnered with Salesforce to help joint customers use the platform to revolutionize their business, ignite growth, and strengthen connections. Globant's dedicated Salesforce Studio has 58 global Delivery Centers, through which it has implemented 5,100+ Salesforce projects and achieved a customer satisfaction score of 4.7/5.

