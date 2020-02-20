Globant Reports 2019 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results: Strong Finish To The Year; Robust Outlook

Fourth quarter revenues of $184.3 million, up 31.5% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.35 for the fourth quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.64 for the fourth quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights

Revenues rose to $184.3 million , representing 31.5% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, representing 31.5% year-over-year growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 37.9% compared to 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.9% compared to 41.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.9% compared to 12.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 16.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.35 compared to $0.31 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.64 compared to $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full year ended December 31, 2019 highlights

Revenues rose to $659.3 million , representing 26.2% year-over-year growth.

, representing 26.2% year-over-year growth. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.5% compared to 39.0% for the full year 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 40.4% compared to 40.6% for the full year 2018.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 12.2% compared to 12.8% for the full year 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 17.0% compared to 16.1% for the full year 2018.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.43 compared to $1.41 for the full year 2018.

compared to for the full year 2018. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.29 compared to $1.74 for the full year 2018.

"2019 was another very successful year for our company. Our full year revenues for 2019 amounted to $659.3 million, representing 26.2% year-over-year growth. It is our 5th year since we are a public company with growth above 26%. At the same time, revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to $184.3 million, a new record for the company and an outstanding increase of 31.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"With Gartner's estimate of 3.9 trillion dollars to be spent on IT alone in 2020, we continue to see an enormous opportunity for growth, since we are a unique player in the field delivering digital and cognitive transformations. We have a strong focus on innovation, on building an agile culture and applying AI to everything we do," Migoya added. "On top of that, with our Be Kind initiative, we are deepening our commitment to being a sustainable organization, conscious about generating positive impact for all our stakeholders as we grow. Within Be Kind, we have set specific goals to fight climate change and to work even harder on diversity, inclusion and cultural wellness. These goals will focus us as we continue to expand."

"I am very satisfied with our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. During this year we continued our growth journey while at the same time significantly improving our profitability. Finally, hirings continue to be strong, combined with further decrease in attrition levels, a positive signal towards the beginning of 2020" explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Globant completed the fourth quarter with 11,855 Globers, 11,021 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals. The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter was as follows: 75.0% from North America (top country: US), 20.0% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 5.1% from Europe (top country: Spain). In terms of currencies, 86.7% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter was denominated in US dollars.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Globant served a total of 822 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 107 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, 26 accounts over $5 million and 14 accounts above $10 million. Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 11.7%, 27.0% and 38.5% of fourth quarter revenues, respectively.

Cash and bank balances and Investments as of December 31, 2019 amounted to $82.5 million, while borrowings amounted to $51.4 million. Finally, as of December 31, 2019, 37.0 million common shares were issued and outstanding.

2020 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2020:

First quarter 2020 Revenues are estimated to be at least $188 million , implying at least 28.6% year-over-year growth.

, implying at least 28.6% year-over-year growth. First quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.

First quarter 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.62 (assuming an average of 38.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

(assuming an average of 38.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter). Fiscal year 2020 Revenues are estimated to be at least $810 million , implying at least 22.9% year-over-year revenue growth.

, implying at least 22.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Fiscal year 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16.5%-17.5%.

Fiscal year 2020 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $2.74 (assuming an average of 38.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2020).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2019 results in a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Conference call access information is:

US & Canada +1 (888) 346-2877

International +1 (412) 902-4257

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect. We have more than 11,800 employees and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019).

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods for the fourth quarter and applicable to financial statements for the full year, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of assets and acquisition-related charges. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its unaudited consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and its unaudited consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three years ended December 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS issued by IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets and acquisition-related charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018















Revenues 659,325

522,310

184,306

140,138 Cost of revenues (405,164)

(318,554)

(114,501)

(83,797) Gross profit 254,161

203,756

69,805

56,341















Selling, general and administrative expenses (172,478)

(133,187)

(50,195)

(35,540) Net impairment losses on financial assets (228)

(3,469)

388

(2,575) Other operating expense, net (720)

(306)

-

(306) Profit from operations 80,735

66,794

19,998

17,920















Gains on transactions with bonds 1,569

-

1,569

-















Finance income 13,643

11,418

4,246

1,643 Finance expense (26,801)

(16,968)

(8,525)

(3,153) Finance expense, net (13,158)

(5,550)

(4,279)

(1,510)















Share of results of investment in associates (224)

-

(41)

-















Other income, net 110

6,220

75

(1,374) Profit before income tax 69,032

67,464

17,322

15,036















Income tax (15,017)

(15,868)

(3,869)

(3,527) Net income for the period 54,015

51,596

13,453

11,509















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (400)

(871)

558

451 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (373)

(12)

(1)

(5) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 352

-

586

- Total comprehensive income for the period 53,594

50,713

14,596

11,955















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 54,015

51,677

13,453

11,509 Non-controlling interest -

(81)

-

- Net income for the period 54,015

51,596

13,453

11,509















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 53,594

50,794

14,596

11,955 Non-controlling interest -

(81)

-

- Total comprehensive income for the period 53,594

50,713

14,596

11,955































Earnings per share













Basic 1.48

1.45

0.36

0.32 Diluted 1.43

1.41

0.35

0.31















Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 36,586

35,746

36,897

35,961 Diluted 37,674

36,685

37,985

36,899

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

Current assets





Cash and bank balances 62,721

77,606 Investments 19,780

8,635 Trade receivables 156,676

110,898 Other assets 13,439

- Other receivables 19,308

15,341 Other financial assets 4,527

550 Total current assets 276,451

213,030







Non-current assets





Investments 418

527 Other assets 7,796

- Other receivables 8,810

34,197 Deferred tax assets 26,868

16,916 Investment in associates 3,776

4,000 Other financial assets 1,683

345 Property and equipment 87,533

51,460 Intangible assets 27,110

11,778 Right-of-use asset 58,781

- Goodwill 188,538

104,846 Total non-current assets 411,313

224,069 TOTAL ASSETS 687,764

437,099







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables 31,487

17,578 Payroll and social security taxes payable 72,252

58,535 Borrowings 1,198

- Other financial liabilities 8,937

9,347 Lease liabilities 19,439

- Tax liabilities 12,510

7,399 Other liabilities 368

44 Total current liabilities 146,191

92,903







Non-current liabilities





Trade payables 5,500

- Borrowings 50,188

- Other financial liabilities 1,617

3,418 Lease liabilities 41,924

- Other liabilities 1,028

- Provisions for contingencies 2,602

2,862 Total non-current liabilities 102,859

6,280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 249,050

99,183







Capital and reserves





Issued capital 44,356

43,158 Additional paid-in capital 157,537

109,559 Other reserves (2,557)

(2,136) Retained earnings 239,378

187,335 Total equity 438,714

337,916 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 687,764

437,099

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 254,161

203,756

69,805

56,341 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,350

4,022

2,369

967 Share-based compensation expense 4,976

4,248

1,309

1,095 Adjusted gross profit 266,487

212,026

73,483

58,403 Adjusted gross profit margin 40.4%

40.6%

39.9%

41.7%















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (172,478)

(133,187)

(50,195)

(35,540) Depreciation and amortization expense 16,905

16,521

4,393

4,638 Share-based compensation expense 14,912

8,665

4,541

2,327 Acquisition-related charges (a) 9,571

3,516

4,121

1,543 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (131,090)

(104,485)

(37,140)

(27,032) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (19.9)%

(20.0)%

(20.2)%

(19.3)%















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 80,735

66,794

19,998

17,920 Share-based compensation expense 19,888

12,913

5,850

3,422 Acquisition-related charges (a) 10,695

4,273

4,631

1,733 Impairment of assets (b) 673

354

(47)

306 Adjusted Profit from Operations 111,991

84,334

30,432

23,381 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 17.0%

16.1%

16.5%

16.7%















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 54,015

51,596

13,453

11,509 Share-based compensation expense 19,888

12,913

5,850

3,422 Acquisition-related charges (a) 11,518

(2,177)

4,970

2,459 Impairment of assets (b) 673

1,154

(47)

1,106 Expenses related to secondary share offering (c) -

251

-

- Adjusted Net income 86,094

63,737

24,226

18,496 Adjusted Net income margin 13.1%

12.2%

13.1%

13.2%















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 86,094

63,737

24,226

18,496 Diluted shares 37,674

36,685

37,985

36,899 Adjusted Diluted EPS 2.29

1.74

0.64

0.50

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) Impairment of assets include, when applicable, charges for impairment of intangible assets, charges for impairment of investments in associates and charges for impairment of tax credits, net of recoveries.

(c) Expenses related to secondary share offering include expenses related to the secondary offering in the United States of our common shares held WPP Luxembourg Gamma Three S.àr.l. ("WPP").

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019











Total Employees 8,384 9,259 9,905 11,283 11,855 IT Professionals 7,821 8,609 9,215 10,462 11,021











North America Revenues % 77.4 73.7 75.2 77.1 75.0 Latin America and Others Revenues % 13.5 17.0 16.1 17.0 20.0 Europe Revenues % 9.1 9.3 8.7 5.9 5.1











USD Revenues % 85.6 83.3 88.7 86.3 86.7 Other Currencies Revenues % 14.4 16.7 11.3 13.7 13.3











Top Customer % 10.9 10.5 10.4 11.9 11.7 Top 5 Customers % 30.9 28.9 27.2 26.1 27.0 Top 10 Customers % 42.7 40.8 41.0 38.6 38.5











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 373 472 585 744 822 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 90 91 97 104 107

