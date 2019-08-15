Globant Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second quarter revenues of $157.5 million, up 23.2% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.36 for the second quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.53 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second quarter 2019 highlights

Revenue rose to $157.5 million , representing 23.2% year-over-year growth compared to the second quarter of 2018.

, representing 23.2% year-over-year growth compared to the second quarter of 2018. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.5% compared to 38.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 40.2% compared to 40.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 12.3% compared to 12.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.4% compared to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2018.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.36 , compared to $0.39 in the second quarter of 2018.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.53 , compared to $0.40 in the second quarter of 2018.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 highlights

Revenue rose to $303.7 million , representing 22.6% year-over-year growth compared to the first six months of 2018.

, representing 22.6% year-over-year growth compared to the first six months of 2018. IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.9% compared to 38.0% in the first six months of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 40.6% compared to 39.6% in the first six months of 2018.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 12.4% compared to 12.1% in the first six months of 2018.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.7% compared to 15.2% in the first six months of 2018.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.68 , compared to $0.67 in the first six months of 2018.

, compared to in the first six months of 2018. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.02 , compared to $0.78 in the first six months of 2018.

"I am very pleased to announce another quarter of robust growth and solid financial performance. Our second quarter revenues for 2019 amounted to a record of $157.5 million, representing a 23.2% year-over-year growth," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"We continue to see strong demand coming from organizations as they look to transform their businesses. Industry analysts continue to report record spending in digital and cognitive transformation in excess of $5 trillion over the years 2018 to 2021," explained Martín Migoya. "As digitalization and high consumer expectations change, organizations need to adapt to stay relevant. We will continue to help our customers uncover ways to create more business value, making digital and cognitive transformation sustainable," added Martín Migoya.

"Once again, we delivered a solid performance in terms of revenues and EPS for the quarter. The strong net additions of Globers coupled with a slight reduction in attrition place us in a good position to capture market growth opportunities," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Globant completed the second quarter with 9,905 Globers, 9,215 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals. The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter was as follows: 75.2% from North America (top country: US), 16.1% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 8.7% from Europe (top country: Spain). In terms of currencies, 88.7% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter was denominated in US dollars.

During the last twelve months ended June 30, 2019, Globant served 585 customers, 97 of which accounted for more than $1 million of Globant's revenues. Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.4%, 27.2% and 41.0% of second quarter revenues, respectively.

Cash and bank balances and Investments as of June 30, 2019 amounted to $58.2 million and current assets amounted to $241.2 million, accounting for 43.2% of total assets for the same period. Finally, as of June 30, 2019, 36.6 million common shares were issued and outstanding.

2019 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2019:

Third quarter 2019 Revenues are estimated to be between $170 - $172 million , implying 27.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

- , implying 27.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. Third quarter 2019 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $0.57 - $0.61 (assuming an average of 37.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

- (assuming an average of 37.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter). Fiscal year 2019 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $654 - $660 million , implying 25.8% year-over-year revenue growth at the midpoint of the range.

- , implying 25.8% year-over-year revenue growth at the midpoint of the range. Fiscal year 2019 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.19 - $2.25 (assuming an average of 37.7 million diluted shares outstanding during 2019).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the Q2 2019 results in a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Conference call access information is:

US & Canada +1 (888) 346-2877

International +1 (412) 902-4257

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

Additionally, a replay will be available via the same dial-in number and on our investor relations website after the call.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 9,900 employees and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019).

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of assets and acquisition-related charges. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and its unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets and acquisition-related charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

















Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018















Revenues 303,685

247,604

157,534

127,892 Cost of revenues (185,616)

(153,404)

(96,889)

(78,861) Gross profit 118,069

94,200

60,645

49,031















Selling, general and administrative expenses (79,192)

(63,880)

(40,560)

(32,681) Net impairment losses on financial assets (1,075)

(434)

(639)

(423) Profit from operations 37,802

29,886

19,446

15,927















Finance income 2,692

16,018

1,801

13,665 Finance expense (8,046)

(18,961)

(4,344)

(15,717) Finance expense, net (5,354)

(2,943)

(2,543)

(2,052)















Other income, net 8

4,521

27

4,507 Profit before income tax 32,456

31,464

16,930

18,382















Income tax (6,972)

(6,898)

(3,545)

(3,957) Net income for the period 25,484

24,566

13,385

14,425















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (159)

(1,123)

457

(1,294) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI 27

(9)

(8)

(3) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 433

-

1,315

- Total comprehensive income for the period 25,785

23,434

15,149

13,128















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 25,484

24,583

13,385

14,413 Non-controlling interest -

(17)

-

12 Net income for the period 25,484

24,566

13,385

14,425















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 25,785

23,451

15,149

13,116 Non-controlling interest -

(17)

-

12 Total comprehensive income for the period 25,785

23,434

15,149

13,128































Earnings per share













Basic 0.70

0.69

0.37

0.40 Diluted 0.68

0.67

0.36

0.39















Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 36,361

35,584

36,516

35,735 Diluted 37,467

36,510

37,622

36,661

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

Current assets





Cash and bank balances 42,132

77,606 Investments 16,110

8,635 Trade receivables 149,532

110,898 Other assets 11,138

- Other receivables 21,042

15,341 Other financial assets 1,268

550 Total current assets 241,222

213,030







Non-current assets





Investments 514

527 Other assets 7,792

- Other receivables 37,480

34,197 Deferred tax assets 19,135

16,916 Investment in associates 4,000

4,000 Other financial assets 2,343

345 Property and equipment 51,141

51,460 Intangible assets 12,846

11,778 Right-of-use asset 40,186

- Goodwill 141,693

104,846 Total non-current assets 317,130

224,069 TOTAL ASSETS 558,352

437,099







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables 26,169

17,578 Payroll and social security taxes payable 53,081

58,535 Borrowings 586

- Other financial liabilities 5,338

9,347 Lease liabilities 14,800

- Tax liabilities 6,862

7,399 Other liabilities 5

44 Total current liabilities 106,841

92,903







Non-current liabilities





Trade payables 5,824

- Borrowings 25,239

- Other financial liabilities 1,061

3,418 Lease liabilities 28,270

- Tax liabilities 153

- Provisions for contingencies 2,486

2,862 Total non-current liabilities 63,033

6,280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 169,874

99,183







Capital and reserves





Issued capital 43,945

43,158 Additional paid-in capital 135,521

109,559 Other reserves (1,835)

(2,136) Retained earnings 210,847

187,335 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 388,478

337,916 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 558,352

437,099









Globant S.A. Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

















Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 118,069

94,200

60,645

49,031 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,920

2,003

1,693

1,010 Share-based compensation expense 2,453

1,953

1,010

1,292 Adjusted gross profit 123,442

98,156

63,348

51,333 Adjusted gross profit margin 40.6%

39.6%

40.2%

40.1%















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (79,192)

(63,880)

(40,560)

(32,681) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,527

7,479

4,108

3,967 Share-based compensation expense 6,834

4,203

3,857

1,995 Acquisition-related charges (a) 3,165

1,265

1,333

707 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (60,666)

(50,933)

(31,262)

(26,012) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (20.0)%

(20.6)%

(19.8)%

(20.3)%















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 37,802

29,886

19,446

15,927 Share-based compensation expense 9,287

6,156

4,867

3,287 Acquisition-related charges (a) 3,534

1,649

1,588

899 Impairment of assets (b) -

48

-

48 Adjusted Profit from Operations 50,623

37,739

25,901

20,161 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 16.7%

15.2%

16.4%

15.8%















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 25,484

24,566

13,385

14,425 Share-based compensation expense 9,287

6,156

4,867

3,287 Acquisition-related charges (a) 3,631

(2,585)

1,614

(3,467) Impairment of assets (b) -

48

-

48 Expenses related to secondary share offering (c) -

234

-

234 Adjusted Net income 38,402

28,419

19,866

14,527 Adjusted Net income margin 12.6%

11.5%

12.6%

11.4%















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 38,402

28,419

19,866

14,527 Diluted shares 37,467

36,510

37,622

36,661 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1.02

0.78

0.53

0.40

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of operations, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) Impairment of assets include, when applicable, charges for impairment of intangible assets, charges for impairment of investments in associates and charges for impairment of tax credits, net of recoveries.

(c) Expenses related to secondary share offering include expenses related to the secondary offering in the United States of our common shares held WPP Luxembourg Gamma Three S.àr.l. ("WPP").

Globant S.A. Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)











Metrics Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019











Total Employees 7,279 7,807 8,384 9,259 9,905 IT Professionals 6,775 7,285 7,821 8,609 9,215











North America Revenues % 78.4 77.5 77.4 73.7 75.2 Latin America and Others Revenues % 13.1 12.5 13.5 17.0 16.1 Europe Revenues % 8.5 10.0 9.1 9.3 8.7











USD Revenues % 86.4 85.1 85.6 83.3 88.7 Other Currencies Revenues % 13.6 14.9 14.4 16.7 11.3











Top Customer % 11.1 11.9 10.9 10.5 10.4 Top 5 Customers % 32.5 33.4 30.9 28.9 27.2 Top 10 Customers % 44.6 45.8 42.7 40.8 41.0











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 355 344 373 472 585 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 92 90 90 91 97

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde, Globant

investors@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

