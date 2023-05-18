Globant Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Executing on Growth and Increasing Guidance

  • First quarter revenues of $472.4 million, up 17.7% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.84 for the first quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.28 for the first quarter

LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $472.4 million, representing 17.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.6% compared to 38.0% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.5% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 16.8% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.84 compared to $0.86 in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.28 compared to $1.19 in the first quarter of 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $284.8 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $56.1 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, driven mainly by payments of bonuses, investments in our platform business and inorganic expansion initiatives. As of March 31, 2023, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the first quarter of 2023 with 26,288 Globers, 24,496 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter of 2023 was as follows: 61.4% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 13.4% from EMEA (top country: Spain) and 3.4% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2023 represented 9.4%, 24.5% and 34.8% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, Globant served a total of 1,342 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 276 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 206 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 74.8% of Globant's revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we delivered a robust Q1 2023 performance, executing on all of our strategic growth pillars. We continue to thrive at supporting organizations in every stage, whether they are looking to enhance their user experience, or if they are seeking greater efficiency and productivity. Our recently launched studios keep expanding on this approach: our Create Studio will be key to deliver a full funnel digital marketing strategy to reach audiences, while our Commerce Studio will help our clients create the best commerce-enabled experiences," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "Also, AI continues to be a strong pillar for our company and our Globers. We've consolidated our AI-focused offering into our MINDS program to better service clients, and we are applying generative AI in our signature platforms MagnifAI and Augoor, to increase time-to-value and shorter production cycles for our clients, helping them unleash their full technology potential. Our unique positioning will enable us to continue delivering leading value for our clients over the long term."

"Globant achieved industry-leading growth in the first quarter of 2023, with a 17.7% year-over-year revenue increase while meeting adjusted operating profit margin guidance. The company has also successfully executed M&A initiatives to expand its presence in the U.S. and Europe. Early-year trends indicate confidence in sequential growth for the second quarter of 2023, as well as a positive outlook for the rest of the year. Globant remains dedicated to revolutionizing businesses with digital transformation and cutting-edge AI advancements. Q1 results reveal strong growth and healthy profitability. The company's strong balance sheet management and undrawn credit facility ensure sufficient funding for short-term growth plans," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 Second Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the second quarter and the full year of 2023:

  • Second quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $496.0 million, or 15.5% year-over-year growth.
  • Second quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.
  • Second quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.33 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,074.0 million, implying at least 16.5% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX outlook.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.71 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, Juan Urthiague - CFO, Patricia Pomies - COO, and Diego Tártara - CTO, will discuss the first quarter 2023 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F1Q23EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 26,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022




Revenues

472,421

401,378

Cost of revenues

(304,124)

(248,967)

Gross profit

168,297

152,411




Selling, general and administrative expenses

(119,357)

(101,638)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(4,717)

(37)

Profit from operations

44,223

50,736




Finance income

1,235

290

Finance expense

(4,172)

(4,029)

Other financial results, net

3,762

438

Financial results, net

825

(3,301)




Share of results of investment in associates

56

Other income and expenses, net

1,487

874

Profit before income tax

46,591

48,309




Income tax

(10,206)

(11,502)

Net income for the period

36,385

36,807




Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects


Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:


- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

2,741

(2,435)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

25

(1)

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

4,206

133

Total comprehensive income for the period

43,357

34,504




Net income attributable to:


Owners of the Company

36,419

36,623

Non-controlling interest

(34)

184

Net income for the period

36,385

36,807




Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:


Owners of the Company

42,129

34,320

Non-controlling interest

1,228

184

Total comprehensive income for the period

43,357

34,504

Earnings per share


Basic

0.86

0.88

Diluted

0.84

0.86

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)


Basic

42,297

41,748

Diluted

43,237

42,741

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents


254,025

292,457

Investments

30,819

48,408

Trade receivables

451,635

425,422

Other assets

14,660

15,197

Other receivables

74,487

70,212

Other financial assets

11,838

6,529

Total current assets

837,464

858,225





Non-current assets



Investments

1,513

1,513

Other assets

6,093

10,657

Other receivables

16,628

16,316

Deferred tax assets

53,088

46,574

Investment in associates

1,393

1,337

Other financial assets

34,632

34,978

Property and equipment

162,393

161,733

Intangible assets

187,866

181,612

Right-of-use assets

139,893

147,311

Goodwill

745,268

739,204

Total non-current assets

1,348,767

1,341,235

TOTAL ASSETS

2,186,231

2,199,460





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade payables

76,060

88,648

Payroll and social security taxes payable

200,580

203,819

Borrowings

754

2,838

Other financial liabilities

32,644

59,316

Lease liabilities

37,638

37,681

Tax liabilities

21,507

23,454

Income tax payable

11,048

11,276

Other liabilities


1,532

808

Total current liabilities

381,763

427,840





Non-current liabilities



Trade payables

3,234

5,445

Borrowings

54

861

Other financial liabilities


54,328

82,222

Lease liabilities

92,438

97,457

Deferred tax liabilities

5,353

11,291

Income tax payable

10,993

Payroll and social security taxes payable

3,145

4,316

Provisions for contingencies

12,184

13,615

Total non-current liabilities

181,729

215,207

TOTAL LIABILITIES

563,492

643,047





Capital and reserves



Issued capital

50,797

50,724

Additional paid-in capital

974,690

950,520

Other reserves

(25,270)

(32,242)

Retained earnings


574,970

538,551

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,575,187

1,507,553

Non-controlling interests

47,552

48,860

Total equity

1,622,739

1,556,413

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,186,231

2,199,460

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

Three months ended


March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Net Income for the period

36,385

36,807

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

46,218

39,806

Changes in working capital

(48,776)

(99,276)

Cash flows from operating activities

33,827

(22,663)

Capital expenditures

(35,610)

(22,673)

Cash flows from investing activities

(46,880)

(51,148)

Cash flows from financing activities

(25,960)

(13,492)

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(39,013)

(87,303)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022




Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit


Gross Profit

168,297

152,411

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,432

5,218

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

5,590

800

Adjusted gross profit

180,319

158,429

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.2 %

39.5 %




Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses


Selling, general and administrative expenses

(119,357)

(101,638)

Depreciation and amortization expense

19,779

14,155

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

11,130

10,361

Acquisition-related charges (a)

4,548

2,477

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(83,900)

(74,645)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(17.8) %

(18.6) %




Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations


Profit from Operations

44,223

50,736

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

16,720

11,161

Acquisition-related charges (a)

10,415

5,640

Adjusted Profit from Operations

71,358

67,537

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

15.1 %

16.8 %




Reconciliation of Net income for the period


Net income for the period

36,419

36,623

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

16,720

11,161

Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,872

6,309

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(7,607)

(3,293)

Adjusted Net income

55,404

50,800

Adjusted Net income margin

11.7 %

12.7 %




Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS


Adjusted Net income

55,404

50,800

Diluted shares

43,237

42,741

Adjusted Diluted EPS

1.28

1.19

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023






Total Employees

24,504

25,924

26,541

27,122

26,288

IT Professionals

23,158

24,410

24,922

25,331

24,496






North America Revenues %

64.1

64.5

64.9

61.7

61.4

Latin America Revenues %

23.5

23.8

21.9

22.7

21.8

EMEA Revenues %

10.1

9.7

10.0

11.9

13.4

Asia and Oceania Revenues %

2.3

2.0

3.2

3.7

3.4






USD Revenues %

80.6

79.0

81.2

77.5

74.8

Other Currencies Revenues %

19.4

21.0

18.8

22.5

25.2






Top Customer %

11.0

10.5

10.7

10.8

9.4

Top 5 Customers %

28.0

25.7

24.7

25.1

24.5

Top 10 Customers %

38.6

36.7

34.5

34.3

34.8






Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

982

1,043

1,114

1,249

1,342

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

206

233

255

259

276






(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected] 
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

