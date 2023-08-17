Globant Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Globant

17 Aug, 2023

Strong Half-Year Performance, Positive Outlook Ahead

  • Second quarter revenues of $497.5 million, up 15.9% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.85 for the second quarter
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.36 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $497.5 million, representing 15.9% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.3% compared to 37.6% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.3% compared to 39.1% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 11.4% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.36 compared to $1.22 in the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $970.0 million, representing 16.8% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.0% compared to 37.8% in the first six months of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.3% in the first six months of 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 12.0% in the first six months of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.5% in the first six months of 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.70 compared to $1.72 in the first six months of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.64 compared to $2.41 in the first six months of 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $270.8 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $70.1 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, driven mainly by payments of taxes, investments in our platform business and inorganic expansion initiatives. As of June 30, 2023, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the second quarter of 2023 with 25,947 Globers, 24,163 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2023 was as follows: 60.6% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 14.1% from EMEA (top country: Spain) and 3.3% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2023 represented 8.8%, 23.7% and 33.3% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, Globant served a total of 1,388 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 283 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 233 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 73.9% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"We are happy to deliver another great quarter. At Globant, our vision is to provide the best AI and digital transformations in the world, and we will continue to do so with a strong focus on reinventing our technology professional services industry. We are seeing strong sequential growth into the second half of the year, providing us with encouraging signs as we start thinking about 2024",  said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "In the AI space, we continue to expand our services in order to meet the increasing demand. In early June, IDC named us as a leader in AI in the IDC MarketScape, validation of our strong expertise. Beyond that, the evolution of platforms like GeneXus, Augoor, Sportian, MAIDA and Waasabi are key real-life solutions that can be scaled globally."

"It is with great pride that we report our industry-leading growth, boasting a solid 15.9% year-over-year revenue increase, amounting to an impressive $497.5 million. We have raised our guidance for the year, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellent results in the current environment. Moreover, our adjusted operating profit margin met guidance expectations, and our strategic execution of M&A initiatives has effectively expanded our presence in the European market. As anticipated,  our underlying leading-indicators remain strong, and we feel encouraged by the short term revenue growth momentum in our business. We are firmly on track for continued success, and we are genuinely excited about the boundless opportunities that lie ahead," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2023:

  • Third quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $545.0 million, or 18.8% year-over-year growth.
  • Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16.5%.
  • Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.46 (assuming an average of 43.5 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,094.0 million, implying at least 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-16.5%.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.72 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, Juan Urthiague - CFO, Patricia Pomies - COO, and Diego Tártara - CTO, will discuss the second quarter 2023 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F2Q23EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/ 

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com 

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022








Revenues

969,952

830,635

497,531

429,257

Cost of revenues

(620,814)

(516,937)

(316,690)

(267,970)

Gross profit

349,138

313,698

180,841

161,287








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(247,533)

(213,316)

(128,176)

(111,678)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(11,358)

(744)

(6,641)

(707)

Other operating income and expenses, net

614


614

Profit from operations

90,861

99,638

46,638

48,902








Finance income

2,176

624

941

334

Finance expense

(9,402)

(7,352)

(5,230)

(3,323)

Other financial results, net

8,429

1,256

4,667

818

Financial results, net

1,203

(5,472)

378

(2,171)








Share of results of investment in associates

15


(41)

Other income and expenses, net

1,301

2,074

(186)

1,200

Profit before income tax

93,380

96,240

46,789

47,931








Income tax

(20,089)

(22,279)

(9,883)

(10,777)

Net income for the period

73,291

73,961

36,906

37,154








Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects






Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:






- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

1,252

(23,114)

(1,489)

(20,679)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(2,331)

(2,092)

(2,356)

(2,091)

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

3,879

(4,211)

(327)

(4,344)

Total comprehensive income for the period

76,091

44,544

32,734

10,040








Net income attributable to:






Owners of the Company

73,412

73,715

36,993

37,092

Non-controlling interest

(121)

246

(87)

62

Net income for the period

73,291

73,961

36,906

37,154








Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:






Owners of the Company

75,027

44,298

32,898

9,978

Non-controlling interest

1,064

246

(164)

62

Total comprehensive income for the period

76,091

44,544

32,734

10,040

Earnings per share






Basic

1.73

1.76

0.87

0.89

Diluted

1.70

1.72

0.85

0.87

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)






Basic

42,362

41,788

42,426

41,829

Diluted

43,309

42,737

43,373

42,778

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents


240,863

292,457

Investments

29,906

48,408

Trade receivables

488,052

424,810

Other assets

14,848

15,197

Other receivables

60,619

70,212

Other financial assets

10,608

6,529

Total current assets

844,896

857,613





Non-current assets



Investments

1,836

1,513

Other assets

3,445

10,657

Other receivables

21,457

16,316

Deferred tax assets

52,132

46,807

Investment in associates

1,352

1,337

Other financial assets

31,217

34,978

Property and equipment

161,371

161,733

Intangible assets

200,449

182,572

Right-of-use assets

131,125

147,311

Goodwill

799,598

734,952

Total non-current assets

1,403,982

1,338,176

TOTAL ASSETS

2,248,878

2,195,789





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade payables

84,048

89,397

Payroll and social security taxes payable

171,619

203,819

Borrowings

294

2,838

Other financial liabilities

60,716

59,316

Lease liabilities

39,273

37,681

Tax liabilities

22,925

23,454

Income tax payable

14,717

11,276

Other liabilities


1,353

808

Total current liabilities

394,945

428,589





Non-current liabilities



Trade payables

4,178

5,445

Borrowings

54

861

Other financial liabilities


60,506

78,055

Lease liabilities

86,033

97,457

Deferred tax liabilities

5,070

11,291

Income tax payable

2,342

Payroll and social security taxes payable

2,848

4,316

Provisions for contingencies

12,708

13,615

Total non-current liabilities

173,739

211,040

TOTAL LIABILITIES

568,684

639,629





Capital and reserves



Issued capital

51,040

50,724

Additional paid-in capital

1,000,316

950,520

Other reserves

(30,627)

(32,242)

Retained earnings


611,963

538,551

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,632,692

1,507,553

Non-controlling interests

47,502

48,607

Total equity

1,680,194

1,556,160

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,248,878

2,195,789

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

Three months ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Net Income for the period

36,906

37,154

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

61,928

37,899

Changes in working capital

(62,092)

(30,074)

Cash flows from operating activities

36,742

44,979

Capital expenditures

(27,822)

(27,783)

Cash flows from investing activities

(35,510)

(51,465)

Cash flows from financing activities

(13,608)

(9,753)

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(12,376)

(16,239)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022








Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit






Gross Profit

349,138

313,698

180,841

161,287

Depreciation and amortization expense

13,033

10,800

6,601

5,582

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

8,778

1,914

3,188

1,114

Adjusted gross profit

370,949

326,412

190,630

167,983

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.2 %

39.3 %

38.3 %

39.1 %








Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses






Selling, general and administrative expenses

(247,533)

(213,316)

(128,176)

(111,678)

Depreciation and amortization expense

40,489

28,933

20,710

14,778

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

24,995

23,477

13,865

13,116

Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,118

5,710

4,570

3,233

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(172,931)

(155,196)

(89,031)

(80,551)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(17.8) %

(18.7) %

(17.9) %

(18.8) %








Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations






Profit from Operations

90,861

99,638

46,638

48,902

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

33,773

25,391

17,053

14,230

Acquisition-related charges (a)

21,142

11,715

10,727

6,075

Adjusted Profit from Operations

145,776

136,744

74,418

69,207

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

15.0 %

16.5 %

15.0 %

16.1 %








Reconciliation of Net income for the period






Net income for the period

73,412

73,715

36,993

37,092

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

33,749

25,391

17,029

14,230

Acquisition-related charges (a)

20,761

10,598

10,889

4,289

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(13,660)

(6,767)

(6,053)

(3,474)

Adjusted Net income

114,262

102,937

58,858

52,137

Adjusted Net income margin

11.8 %

12.4 %

11.8 %

12.1 %








Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS






Adjusted Net income

114,262

102,937

58,858

52,137

Diluted shares

43,309

42,737

43,373

42,778

Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.64

2.41

1.36

1.22








(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023






Total Employees

25,924

26,541

27,122

26,288

25,947

IT Professionals

24,410

24,922

25,331

24,496

24,163






North America Revenues %

64.5

64.9

61.7

61.4

60.6

Latin America Revenues %

23.8

21.9

22.7

21.8

22.0

EMEA Revenues %

9.7

10.0

11.9

13.4

14.1

Asia and Oceania Revenues %

2.0

3.2

3.7

3.4

3.3






USD Revenues %

79.0

81.2

77.5

74.8

73.9

Other Currencies Revenues %

21.0

18.8

22.5

25.2

26.1






Top Customer %

10.5

10.7

10.8

9.4

8.8

Top 5 Customers %

25.7

24.7

25.1

24.5

23.7

Top 10 Customers %

36.7

34.5

34.3

34.8

33.3






Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

1,043

1,114

1,249

1,342

1,388

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

233

255

259

276

283






(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

