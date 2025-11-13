Globant Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy, deeply rooted in our differentiated value proposition based on four pillars: our AI Pods, subscription model, AI Studios, and Globant Enterprise AI platform. During this past quarter, we announced AI-transformational projects for several of our top clients from industries like energy, sports and gaming, which shows the strong results of our focus on high potential 100-squared accounts. Our approach will remain clear: to be the partner of choice for organizations looking to implement AI across multiple layers. This vision, combined with our entrepreneurial culture, will continue to position us as leaders as we execute AI implementations that are both tangible and meaningful," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant delivered top-line results of $617.1 million, exceeding guidance while maintaining a prudent and healthy balance sheet. We successfully expanded profitability and generated $67.5 million of free cash flow during the third quarter. Despite currency headwinds, our adjusted operating margin increased to 15.5%, a 50-basis-point sequential rise. During the quarter we also announced a share repurchase plan, as part of our capital allocation strategy," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $617.1 million, representing 0.4% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.8% compared to 36.2% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.1% compared to 10.6% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.5% compared to 15.6% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.73 compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53 compared to $1.63 in the third quarter of 2024.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $1,842.4 million, representing 3.9% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.0% compared to 35.8% in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 6.1% compared to 9.4% in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 15.2% in the first nine months of 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.35 compared to $2.88 in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.57 compared to $4.67 in the first nine months of 2024.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $167.0 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • Globant completed the third quarter of 2025 with 29,020 Globers, 27,123 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2025 was as follows: 53.8% from North America (top country: US), 19.9% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.4% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.9% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2025 represented 8.7%, 20.7% and 29.5% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Globant served a total of 978 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 339 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 331 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 63.2% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025:

  • Fourth quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $605.0 million, or -5.8% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 150 basis points.
  • Fourth quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Fourth quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.53 (assuming an average of 45.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,447.4 million, implying at least 1.3% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 30 basis points.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.12 (assuming an average of 45.2 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, and Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F3Q25EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/ 

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB
At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 29,000 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com 

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024









Revenues

1,842,408


1,773,206


617,143


614,667

Cost of revenues

(1,196,778)


(1,139,161)


(402,384)


(392,392)

Gross profit

645,630


634,045


214,759


222,275









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(472,905)


(460,877)


(151,667)


(154,178)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(8,557)


(8,994)


(2,218)


(3,667)

Business Optimization Costs

(51,990)



(4,410)


Other operating income and expenses,


2,738



777

Profit from operations

112,178


166,912


56,464


65,207









Finance income

3,375


3,876


1,452


1,349

Finance expense

(30,605)


(20,536)


(10,006)


(7,034)

Other financial results, net

2,656


7,341


1,795


1,735

Financial results, net

(24,574)


(9,319)


(6,759)


(3,950)









Share of results of investment in associates

27


161


21


105

Other income and expenses, net

(4,679)


6,142


(1,294)


(4,464)

Profit before income tax

82,952


163,896


48,432


56,898









Income tax

(21,993)


(34,401)


(14,244)


(11,357)

Net income for the period

60,959


129,495


34,188


45,541









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

80,680


(20,458)


303


22,555

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(5,798)


1,019



- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

9,639


(12,768)


(3,519)


365

Total comprehensive income for the period

145,480


97,288


30,972


68,461









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

61,354


127,324


33,102


43,606

Non-controlling interest

(395)


2,171


1,086


1,935

Net income for the period

60,959


129,495


34,188


45,541









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

139,565


94,864


29,991


64,266

Non-controlling interest

5,915


2,424


981


4,195

Total comprehensive income for the period

145,480


97,288


30,972


68,461

Earnings per share








Basic

1.39


2.94


0.74


1.00

Diluted

1.35


2.88


0.73


0.98

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

44,286


43,248


44,502


43,419

Diluted

45,374


44,271


45,589


44,442

Globant S.A.
 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


154,906


142,093

Investments


12,048


13,992

Trade receivables


648,361


605,002

Other assets


40,238


20,420

Other receivables


88,660


53,939

Other financial assets


7,180


3,100

Total current assets


951,393


838,546






Non-current assets





Investments


2,398


2,212

Other assets


4,907


4,750

Other receivables


41,874


40,784

Deferred tax assets


88,272


80,811

Investment in associates


1,643


1,648

Other financial assets


43,275


41,403

Property and equipment


143,504


154,755

Intangible assets


365,469


378,024

Right-of-use assets


98,021


122,884

Goodwill


1,605,430


1,483,443

Total non-current assets


2,394,793


2,310,714

TOTAL ASSETS


3,346,186


3,149,260






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


112,170


114,743

Payroll and social security taxes payable


211,176


239,440

Borrowings


20,328


1,601

Other financial liabilities


90,639


77,976

Lease liabilities


25,270


29,736

Tax liabilities


22,009


36,916

Income tax payable


9,613


6,520

Other liabilities


839


231

Total current liabilities


492,044


507,163






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


4,299


2,006

Borrowings


351,950


290,935

Other financial liabilities


110,382


168,163

Lease liabilities


76,570


87,887

Deferred tax liabilities


34,698


29,776

Income tax payable


4,881


6,625

Payroll and social security taxes payable


3,777


5,187

Provisions for contingencies


23,488


18,169

Total non-current liabilities


610,045


608,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,102,089


1,115,911






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


53,447


52,837

Additional paid-in capital


1,262,874


1,193,029

Other reserves


(66,545)


(144,756)

Retained earnings


924,175


862,821

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,173,951


1,963,931

Non-controlling interests


70,146


69,418

Total equity


2,244,097


2,033,349

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,346,186


3,149,260

Globant S.A.
 Selected Cash Flow Data
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Net Income for the period


34,188


45,541

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


80,801


76,819

Changes in working capital


(22,898)


(31,823)

Cash flows from operating activities


92,091


90,537

Capital expenditures


(24,613)


(20,810)

Cash flows from investing activities


(27,236)


(89,596)

Cash flows from financing activities


(73,287)


41,044

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(8,432)


41,985

Globant S.A.
 Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024










Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit









Gross profit

645,630


634,045



214,759


222,275

Depreciation and amortization expense

33,456


25,415



11,215


9,457

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

22,164


18,010



8,961


5,109

Adjusted gross profit

701,250


677,470



234,935


236,841

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.1 %


38.2 %



38.1 %


38.5 %










Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(472,905)


(460,877)



(151,667)


(154,178)

Depreciation and amortization expense

88,459


74,751



28,865


24,244

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

37,212


42,722



9,552


16,008

Acquisition-related charges (a)

15,957


17,230



3,751


1,646

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(331,277)


(326,174)



(109,499)


(112,280)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.0) %


(18.4) %



(17.7) %


(18.3) %










Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations









Profit from operations

112,178


166,912



56,464


65,207

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

59,376


60,732



18,513


21,117

Acquisition-related charges (a)

54,703


42,668



16,226


9,788

Business optimization costs (b)

51,990




4,410


Adjusted profit from operations

278,247


270,312



95,613


96,112

Adjusted profit from operations margin

15.1 %


15.2 %



15.5 %


15.6 %










Reconciliation of net income for the period









Net income for the period

61,354


127,324



33,102


43,606

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

58,873


60,618



18,495


21,192

Acquisition-related charges (a)

78,736


41,334



24,470


14,954

Business optimization costs (b)

50,876




4,423


Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(42,552)


(22,516)



(10,741)


(7,399)

Adjusted net income

207,287


206,760



69,749


72,353

Adjusted net income margin

11.3 %


11.7 %



11.3 %


11.8 %










Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS









Adjusted net income

207,287


206,760



69,749


72,353

Diluted shares

45,374


44,271



45,589


44,442

Adjusted diluted EPS

4.57


4.67



1.53


1.63

(a)   Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b)   One-time charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.
 Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025







Total Employees

29,998

31,280

31,102

30,084

29,020

IT Professionals

27,927

29,198

29,022

28,097

27,123







North America Revenues %

55.7

55.2

55.5

54.1

53.8

Latin America Revenues %

21.8

20.4

19.6

19.7

19.9

Europe Revenues %

17.6

17.7

18.2

19.6

19.4

New Markets Revenues %

4.9

6.7

6.7

6.6

6.9







USD Revenues %

66.6

64.8

67.2

64.1

63.2

Other Currencies Revenues %

33.4

35.2

32.8

35.9

36.8







Top Customer %

9.1

9.1

8.8

8.6

8.7

Top 5 Customers %

21.0

19.8

20.0

20.3

20.7

Top 10 Customers %

30.1

29.3

29.1

29.3

29.5







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

969

1,012

1,004

981

978

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

331

346

341

339

339







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Arturo Langa, Globant   
[email protected]  
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg 

