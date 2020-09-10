Globant Set to Announce the Reinvention of the Software Development Experience at CONVERGE with Steve Wozniak as Keynote Speaker

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced that it will present the next revolution in the future of software development at its upcoming virtual CONVERGE event on September 17 at noon EST. Titled "Reinvent the future: AI-powered organizations," CONVERGE will debut Augmented Coding – Globant's patented AI-powered solution that defines what's next for the software development industry.

"We are taking software creation to a new level. Augmented Coding will shape the future of work as it leverages AI to enable software engineers to work more quickly and creatively," explained Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder. "As every organization faces deep transformation, we are reinventing ourselves to continue being the best player in delivering digital transformation. We are really excited to share our vision with the world."

With the top technology speaker and co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak as a special guest, attendees are invited to discuss and reimagine how AI will change business as it is known today. Additional speakers include Michael Feathers (Founder and Director of R7K and author of "Working Effectively with Legacy Code"), Tan Le (CEO and Founder of Emotiv) and James Taylor (Creativity Speaker, Award-winning Entrepreneur, Founder of C.SCHOOL). Attendees can also expect to hear industry insights from Globant leaders Martín Migoya, Haldo Sponton (Head of AI Development), Sabina Schenider (Chief Solution Officer) and Sanja Licina (PH.D., Future of Organizations at Globant).

"With Augmented Coding, Globant is bringing software design to a new level. Augmented Coding can be used to jumpstart the onboarding of new people, to quickly learn new skills and programing languages and even to get a clear understanding of legacy code without having to spend hundreds of hours manually going through it. Engineers will be able to work more quickly and creatively as they can spend more time dedicated to more elaborate solutions," said Haldo Sponton, Globant Head of AI Development.

