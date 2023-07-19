Globant Supports the FIFAe Finals 2023™

News provided by

Globant

19 Jul, 2023, 11:44 ET

As part of a multi-year agreement with FIFA, Globant is a sponsor of the FIFAe World Cup Finals 2023 to continue driving the reinvention of the sports industry through technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, is a sponsor of the FIFAe Finals 2023, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 6 to July 19. This innovative competition showcases the pinnacle of esports talent in three exciting formats: the FIFAe Club World Cup, the FIFAe Nations Cup, and the FIFAe World Cup.

Continue Reading

The announcement comes as part of the agreement signed last year between Globant and FIFA to enhance the growth of the FIFA+ platform and support some of the world's most iconic sports competitions.

"As sponsors of the FIFAe Finals 2023, we are excited to work together with FIFA to explore new ways for soccer to be played and experienced," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer of Globant. "Esports transcends boundaries, captivating all genders, cultures, and ages and breathing new life into gaming. At Globant, we pioneer reinvention, forging the future and driving digital transformation to elevate organizations and enhance the global human experience."

In addition to the FIFAe Finals 2023, Globant will also be a sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, the FIFAe Series™ in 2024 and 2025, and the promoter of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2024™, the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2024™, and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2025™.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

SOURCE Globant

Also from this source

Globant Announces Sponsorship and Support of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Globant Announces Sponsorship and Support of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.