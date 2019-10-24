Globant's Annual CONVERGE Conference To Explore Augmented Organizations

The fifth annual conference will focus on the future of augmented organizations and how businesses can transform organically

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced the theme, confirmed speakers and programming details for its fifth annual conference, CONVERGE . Taking place at the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2019, the focus of this year's conference is "The Future of Augmented Organizations." The event's programming will highlight how companies can reinvent themselves as they integrate AI capabilities into their processes and business model. Speakers will discuss how next-generation technology will help organizations scale to drive efficiency, reach and innovation.

"As the digital and cognitive revolutions change the landscape of our world, it's crucial to rethink how organizations must reinvent themselves. By building augmented organizations, companies can embrace the power of artificial intelligence to increase their capabilities and reinvent their industries," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "Organizations need to go through a full-on transformation to enhance their business models, internal experiences, and processes. During CONVERGE, we will discuss this approach and what is needed to create digital transformation initiatives that yield concrete results for businesses."

Headlining the event will be Seth Godin, author of 19 books that have been bestsellers around the world and have been translated into more than 35 languages. He's also the founder of the altMBA and The Marketing Seminar. Godin will help attendees understand how each person can (and must) step up and define their future as technology keeps moving more quickly, yet too often, leadership falls behind. "I'm delighted to join the line-up at CONVERGE - an opportunity to take a hard look at where our organizations are headed," says Godin.

Along with keynotes from Globant's CEO and co-founder, Martín Migoya, and CTO and co-founder, Guibert Englebienne, additional notable speakers who will take the stage include:

Contributing to the overarching goal of CONVERGE, the lineup of speakers all have extensive experience in leading and executing digital innovation efforts at major companies spanning a variety of industries.

To stay up-to-date on additional keynote speakers, visit converge.com/speakers. For more information and to request a ticket to CONVERGE, click here .

