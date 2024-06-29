Globe Life Deadline: GL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL) between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 1, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Globe Life common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Globe Life class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24072 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning: (1) Globe Life's consistent premium revenue growth, particularly from American Income Life Insurance Company ("AIL"); and (2) Globe Life's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code of Conduct"). Specifically, defendants repeatedly attributed Globe Life's consistent premium revenue growth "to increased agent count and productivity." In addition, Globe Life's Code of Conduct stated, among other things, that "[t]he Company is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment," that "[v]iolence and threatening behavior are not permitted," and that "[t]he use of illegal drugs in the workplace will not be tolerated." When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

