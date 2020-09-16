Globe Life Field to Host MLB Playoffs and World Series

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life is proud to announce Globe Life Field will host the 2020 Major League Baseball National League Divisional Series, National League Championship Series playoff games, and the World Series. Playoffs are scheduled to begin at the end of September and will run through the month of October.

How was Globe Life Field selected to host?

In an effort to minimize exposure to COVID-19, Major League Baseball will hold playoff games in four "bubble" locations in California and Texas. Texas was selected to host playoff games and the World Series due to its central location. Globe Life Field, with its state-of-the-art amenities including retractable roof and controlled climate creates a perfect environment for world championship baseball.

After a first playoff round is held in participating teams' ballparks around the country, the league expects to send four National League squads to Houston and Arlington, Texas, with American League contenders heading to Los Angeles and San Diego. The World Series will take place at Globe Life Field.

"We are so proud to see the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs and the World Series Championship come to Globe Life Field," said Jennifer Haworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Globe Life. "This will be a great opportunity for our community and for Globe Life Field to showcase its state of the art facilities as the World Series site. This is the first time since 1944 that the World Series will be played in one venue and we look forward to welcoming this monumental event in sports history to Globe Life Field."

About Globe Life Inc.:

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life is the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the United States (as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence) and has more life insurance policyholders than any other insurance company. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

