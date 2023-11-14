GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Globe Life Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 16:10 ET

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2250 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 5, 2024. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2024.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

Also from this source

GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net income was $2.68 per diluted common share, compared with ...
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. At that time, a copy of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.