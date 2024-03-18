GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.2400 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 5, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2024.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

