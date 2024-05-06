GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2400 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 5, 2024. The dividend will be paid on Aug 1, 2024.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

