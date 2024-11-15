GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Globe Life Inc.

Nov 15, 2024, 16:15 ET

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2400 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 6, 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2025.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

