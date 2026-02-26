GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $0.3300 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 3, 2026. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2026.

Globe Life Inc. also announced today that Derek T. Kan, Vice President of Business Operations, Shopify, Inc., and Sandra L. Phillips, Senior Vice President Enterprise Integrity, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer, Toyota Motor North America Inc., were appointed as members of Globe Life's Board of Directors on February 25, 2026.

Kan brings to the Board valuable experience in the area of innovation and the implementation of new technologies through his time spent at Shopify Inc., a global e-commerce technology company, and as the former Chief Business Officer of Deliverr, Inc., an e-commerce fulfillment company. His service as Vice Chairman of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors together with his prior senior roles at the White House Office of Management and Budget and the United States Department of Transportation provide the Board with a unique perspective on financial oversight and regulatory matters. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL). Mr. Kan holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, an M.S. from the London School of Economics, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Phillips provides the Board with strong expertise in legal, regulatory and operational matters with over 30 years of experience in the legal field, including more than a decade serving as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Toyota Motor North America Inc. ("TMNA") and as a former Partner at several highly-regarded law firms. Through her various senior leadership roles at TMNA, she has gained expertise overseeing compliance, governance and enterprise risk functions that will enhance the Board's capabilities and inform its consideration of regulatory and operational risk. She also serves on the Board of Directors of MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA). Ms. Phillips holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

