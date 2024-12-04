Globe Life Inc. Issues Statement Refuting False Short Seller Report

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) has issued the following statement refuting the allegations raised in a report published today by Viceroy Research:

Following the rapid onset of the pandemic, American Income Life (AIL) and its independent agency owners began transitioning to a virtual business model, which in turn led many agency owners to realign their real estate portfolios. By enabling our agents to work virtually, providing work flexibility and eliminating overhead costs to better build their own businesses, AIL's agent count increased from over 8,000 agents in March of 2020 to over 12,000 in November of 2024. This virtual business model has helped enable the Globe Life family of companies to issue more life insurance policies and protect more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force.

Once again, an opportunistic short seller has presented a false picture of AIL's presence across the country. To be clear, every single business named in the report is still in operation. We verified that the report listing of disconnected phone numbers is inaccurate and misleading. These independent agency offices operate from various virtual and physical locations, allowing agents to service customers across the country more efficiently. The short seller's misrepresentation of our strategy is yet another dishonest and cynical effort to harm the Company's reputation, manufacture a drop in the stock price, and reap a short-term profit at the expense of our people, our investors, and the millions of individuals and families we protect.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Haworth

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Stephen Mota

Senior Director Investor Relations

[email protected]





SOURCE Globe Life