Globe Life Inc. Issues Statement Refuting Short Seller Allegations

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) today issued the following statement refuting the allegations raised in a report issued today by Fuzzy Panda Research:

For over 70 years, our business model has stood the test of the time and we continue to generate sustainable earnings growth that provides long-term value for our shareholders. With over 17 million policies in force, our millions of customers value the protection of the Company's products, and we strive to be there when our customers need us most.

We are disappointed today to see self-motivated short sellers push inflammatory allegations in order to drive down Globe Life's stock price. We reviewed the report and found it to be wildly misleading, mixing anonymous allegations with recycled points pushed by plaintiff law firms to coerce Globe Life into settlements. The motivations behind this short seller's report are driven solely by short-term profit earned on the backs of the thousands of shareholders, hardworking employees, independent contractor sales agents and customers who know and trust our brand and strong track record. We have successfully defended ourselves against these types of claims. The short seller analysis by Fuzzy Panda Research mischaracterizes facts and uses unsubstantiated claims and conjecture to present an overall picture of Globe Life that is deliberately false, misleading and defamatory. Globe Life intends to explore all means of legal recourse against the parties responsible.

Globe Life strives to act in accordance with the highest level of ethics and integrity at all levels of the organization and to comply with all government regulations. American Income Life (AIL) has processes in place to review, investigate and address all allegations brought to the Company's attention concerning unethical business practices, sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct and we do not tolerate such behavior.

We intend to more fully rebut these allegations in the near future. Rest assured we are steadfast in our commitment to delivering sustainable earnings growth that provides substantial value for our shareholders. Our dedication to providing the highest quality to our customers remains unwavering.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.