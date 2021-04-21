Globe Life Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net income was $1.70 per diluted common share, compared with $1.52 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.53 per diluted common share, compared with $1.73 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 8.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 11.4% for the same period.

. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 11.4% for the same period. Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 11% at the American Income Life Division and the Direct to Consumer Division.

Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Family Heritage Division.

Life net sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 30% at the Liberty National Division, 22% at the Direct to Consumer Division, and 11% at the American Income Life Division.

Health underwriting margins increased over the year-ago quarter by 14%.

944,307 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update: As anticipated, the Company experienced an increase in net life claims during the first quarter as a result of the pandemic and a corresponding decrease in life underwriting margins. In the first quarter, the Company incurred $38 million of net life claims due to COVID deaths. For the full year, and at the mid-point of our guidance, we estimate COVID life claims of approximately $50 million. Despite challenges created by the pandemic, the Company continues to effectively conduct business operations through its various distribution channels.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended March 31,





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2020

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 1.38



$ 1.66



(17)

$ 145,132



$ 181,243



(20) Excess investment income(2) 0.58



0.57



2

60,544



62,737



(3) Parent company expense (0.02)



(0.02)







(2,318)



(2,331)





Income tax (0.37)



(0.43)



(14)

(38,562)



(46,760)



(18) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.04)



(0.06)







(4,705)



(6,145)





Net operating income 1.53



1.73



(12)

160,091



188,744



(15)























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments 0.21



(0.19)







22,240



(20,617)





Legal proceedings (0.04)



(0.02)







(3,814)



(2,587)





Net income(3) $ 1.70



$ 1.52







$ 178,517



$ 165,540





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 104,838



109,132





















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their anticipated recovery. It creates more meaningful trends than can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income as an ROE(1) 8.6 %

9.6 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities) 11.4 %

14.1 %









March 31,

2021

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 7,832,337



$ 6,520,282

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (2,162,510)



(1,210,561)

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 5,669,827



$ 5,309,721









Book value per share $ 75.10



$ 60.98

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (20.74)



(11.32)

Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 54.36



$ 49.66





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q1 2021 with Q1 2020:

Life insurance accounted for 65% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 71% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 34% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 29% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 16% for the quarter, while net health sales declined 6%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

% Chg. Life insurance $ 708,119



$ 649,630



9 Health insurance 294,173



280,205



5 Annuity 1



—





Total $ 1,002,293



$ 929,835



8

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

% of Premium

March 31, 2020

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 136,646



19

$ 178,803



28

(24) Health 72,180



25

63,465



23

14 Annuity 2,187







2,270











211,013







244,538







(14) Other income 295







325









Administrative expenses (66,176)







(63,620)







4 Insurance underwriting income $ 145,132







$ 181,243







(20) Per share $ 1.38







$ 1.66







(17)

The lower life insurance underwriting margins in the first quarter of 2021 are primarily attributed to approximately $38 million of COVID life claims in the current quarter.

Administrative expenses were $66 million, up 4.0% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.6%, compared with 6.8% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 98,158



29



$ 99,815



33



(2) Direct to Consumer 8,616



4



38,475



17



(78) Liberty National 9,892



13



18,939



26



(48) Other 19,980



37



21,574



40



(7) Total $ 136,646



19



$ 178,803



28



(24)

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 334,895



$ 302,852



11 Direct to Consumer 244,028



220,043



11 Liberty National 75,737



72,868



4 Other 53,459



53,867



(1) Total $ 708,119



$ 649,630



9

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 69,623



$ 62,869



11 Direct to Consumer 39,691



32,547



22 Liberty National 16,225



12,488



30 Other 2,688



2,709



(1) Total $ 128,227



$ 110,613



16



(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. United American $ 18,517



16



$ 15,523



14



19 Family Heritage 22,025



26



19,585



25



12 Liberty National 14,165



30



11,899



25



19 American Income 14,507



53



13,527



53



7 Direct to Consumer 2,966



15



2,931



15



1 Total $ 72,180



25



$ 63,465



23



14

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 117,087



$ 110,059



6 Family Heritage 83,335



76,983



8 Liberty National 47,040



47,640



(1) American Income 27,351



25,727



6 Direct to Consumer 19,360



19,796



(2) Total $ 294,173



$ 280,205



5

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 12,945



$ 14,464



(11) Family Heritage 15,579



16,281



(4) Liberty National 5,839



5,943



(2) American Income 4,611



4,752



(3) Direct to Consumer 642



590



9 Total $ 39,616



$ 42,030



(6)



(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













March 31,





December 31,

March 31,





December 31,

2021

2020

% Chg.

2020

2021

2020

% Chg.

2020 American Income 9,918



7,630



30



9,642



10,329



8,044



28



9,664

Liberty National 2,734



2,648



3



2,705



2,727



2,688



1



2,770

Family Heritage 1,285



1,227



5



1,452



1,235



1,290



(4)



1,463





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

% Chg. Net investment income $ 235,820



$ 228,991



3 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (154,098)



(145,446)



6 Interest on debt (21,178)



(20,808)



2 Total required interest (175,276)



(166,254)



5 Excess investment income $ 60,544



$ 62,737



(3) Per share $ 0.58



$ 0.57



2



(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 3.0%, while average invested assets increased 6.7%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 5.9%, while average net policy liabilities increased 4.8%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2021 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

March 31, 2021

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 20,154,910



94 % Policy loans 584,297



3

Other long-term investments(2) 619,741



3

Short-term investments 93,348



—

Total $ 21,452,296



100 %



(1) As of March 31, 2021, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $17.4 billion, net of $0 of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $460 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $439 million as of March 31, 2021.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses by asset class as of March 31, 2021 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

March 31, 2021

Investment Grade

Below Investment Grade

Total Amortized Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,150,267



$ 751,027



$ 14,901,294

Municipals 1,901,330



—



1,901,330

Government, agencies and GSEs 437,907



—



437,907

Collateralized debt obligations —



36,810



36,810

Other asset-backed securities 120,743



13,875



134,618

Total $ 16,610,247



$ 801,712



$ 17,411,959



Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2021 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

Fair Value March 31, 2021 $ 17,411,959



$ —



$ 2,742,951



$20,154,910





























At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 95% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.24% during the first quarter of 2021, compared with 5.39% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Amount $ 298,849



$ 211,754

Average annual effective yield 3.4 %

3.8 % Average rating A



A+

Average life (in years) to:





Next call 29.6



14.9

Maturity 33.7



27.0



SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 944,307 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $90 million and an average share price of $95.47.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs, if any, of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $7.21 to $7.51 for the year ending December 31, 2021.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in pricing competition;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and

14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, April 22, 2021. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q1 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

APPENDIX GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenue:





Life premium $ 708,119



$ 649,630

Health premium 294,173



280,205

Other premium 1



—

Total premium 1,002,293



929,835

Net investment income 235,820



228,991

Realized gains (losses) 28,152



(26,097)

Other income 295



325

Total revenue 1,266,560



1,133,054









Benefits and expenses:





Life policyholder benefits 517,631



421,670

Health policyholder benefits 187,829



178,711

Other policyholder benefits 7,259



7,588

Total policyholder benefits 712,719



607,969

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 152,993



143,837

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 79,666



78,937

Other operating expense 81,210



78,582

Interest expense 21,178



20,808

Total benefits and expenses 1,047,766



930,133









Income before income taxes 218,794



202,921

Income tax benefit (expense) (40,277)



(37,381)

Net income $ 178,517



$ 165,540









Total basic net income per common share $ 1.73



$ 1.54









Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.70



$ 1.52



