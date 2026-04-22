GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

News provided by

Globe Life Inc.

Apr 22, 2026, 16:15 ET

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net income was $3.39 per diluted common share, compared with $3.01 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income was $3.43 per diluted common share, compared with $3.07 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. The Company also increased full-year 2026 earnings guidance to a range of $15.40 to $15.90, an increase of $0.35 at the midpoint.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Net income as an ROE was 17.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Book value per share was $77.03, an increase of 19% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Book value per share excluding AOCI was $98.56, an increase of 12% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Net income per share increased 13% and net operating income per share increased 12% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Life net sales grew at each division, resulting in a 6% increase in total life net sales over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the American Income Life Division, life underwriting margin increased 7%, life premium increased 5%, and life net sales increased 3% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the Liberty National Division, life net sales increased 13% and life underwriting margin increased 11% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 9% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 22%, health underwriting margin increased 11%, and health premium increased 10% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 10% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the Direct to Consumer Division, life underwriting margin increased 15% and life net sales increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the United American Division, health net sales increased from $28 million to approximately $62 million and health underwriting margin increased from approximately $2 million to $5 million over the year-ago quarter. Health premium increased 22% over the year-ago quarter.
  • 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter at a total cost of $203 million.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Operating Summary

Per Share






Three Months Ended

March 31,


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2026

2025

%

Chg.

2026

2025

%

Chg.

Insurance underwriting income(2)

$       4.42

$       3.98

11

$   352,405

$   336,315

5

Excess investment income(2)

0.46

0.42

10

36,654

35,870

2

Interest on debt

(0.43)

(0.41)

5

(34,000)

(34,992)

(3)

Parent company expense

(0.04)

(0.04)


(3,533)

(3,050)

Income tax expense

(0.85)

(0.77)

10

(67,703)

(64,891)

4

Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax     

(0.13)

(0.12)


(10,303)

(9,915)

Net operating income

3.43

3.07

12

273,520

259,337

5












Reconciling items, net of tax:










Realized gain (loss)

(0.01)




(1,167)

67

Non-operating expenses





(72)



Legal proceedings

(0.02)

(0.06)


(1,755)

(4,841)

Net income(3)

$       3.39

$       3.01


$   270,526

$   254,563













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

79,741

84,480









(1)

GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2)

Definitions included within this document.

(3)

A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Net income

$     270,526

$     254,563

Net operating income

273,520

259,337

Net income as an ROE(1)

17.9 %

19.0 %

Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1)               

14.0 %

14.1 %





March 31,

2026

2025

Shareholders' equity

$   6,084,596

$   5,425,416

Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI

1,700,791

1,970,873

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$   7,785,387

$   7,396,289




Book value per share

$        77.03

$        64.50

Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI

21.53

23.42

Book value per share, excluding AOCI

$        98.56

$        87.92


(1)

Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

INSURANCE OPERATIONS: 

Life insurance accounted for 79% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 67% of total premium revenue. 

Health insurance accounted for 21% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 33% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 6% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 58%. 

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Insurance Premium Revenue

     Quarter Ended     

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

%

Chg.

Life insurance

$       853,205

$       829,863

3

Health insurance                                                

416,908

369,791

13

Total

$     1,270,113

$     1,199,654

6

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life and health segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life and health segments, plus annuity and other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

% of

Premium

March 31, 2025

% of

Premium

%

Chg.

Insurance underwriting margins:








Life

$       349,058

41

$       337,264

41

3

Health

94,504

23

84,721

23

12

443,562


421,985


5

Annuity and other income

3,129


1,879



Administrative expenses

(94,286)


(87,549)



Insurance underwriting income     

$       352,405


$       336,315


5

Per share

$            4.42


$            3.98


11

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.4%, compared with 7.3% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive divisions: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National), Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage), Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer); and an independent agency, United American Division (United American).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025


Amount

% of
Premium

Amount

% of
Premium

% Chg.

American Income

$     209,008

46

$     196,169

45

7

Direct to Consumer

73,638

30

64,200

26

15

Liberty National

35,292

35

31,772

33

11

Other

31,120

62

45,123

90

(31)

Total

$     349,058

41

$     337,264

41

3

Life Premium

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

%

Chg.

American Income

$     459,200

$     437,866

5

Direct to Consumer                

244,223

245,600

(1)

Liberty National

99,885

96,182

4

Other

49,897

50,215

(1)

Total

$     853,205

$     829,863

3

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

%

Chg.

American Income

$     101,337

$      98,555

3

Direct to Consumer                    

27,188

25,175

8

Liberty National

25,358

22,469

13

Other

3,488

2,152

62

Total

$     157,371

$     148,351

6


(1)

Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025


Amount

% of
Premium

Amount

% of
Premium

%
Chg.

United American

$       5,281

3

$       1,617

1

227

Family Heritage

43,745

36

39,249

35

11

Liberty National

25,670

54

25,982

54

(1)

American Income

18,771

60

19,389

63

(3)

Direct to Consumer

1,037

5

(1,516)

(8)

Total

$      94,504

23

$      84,721

23

12

Health Premium

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

%

Chg.

United American

$     194,426

$     159,848

22

Family Heritage

123,139

112,354

10

Liberty National

47,579

47,922

(1)

American Income

31,119

30,691

1

Direct to Consumer      

20,645

18,976

9

Total

$     416,908

$     369,791

13

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

%

Chg.

United American

$      61,534

$      27,708

122

Family Heritage

32,713

26,816

22

Liberty National

6,968

7,198

(3)

American Income

4,317

4,870

(11)

Direct to Consumer       

618

645

(4)

Total

$     106,150

$      67,237

58


(1)

Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

Quarterly Average

Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended

March 31,


December 31,

2026

2025

%
Chg.

2025

American Income     

11,064

11,510

(4)

11,699

Liberty National

4,031

3,688

9

3,965

Family Heritage

1,561

1,417

10

1,640


(1)

The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS 

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

%

Chg.

Net investment income

$     289,824

$    280,614

3

Interest on policy liabilities(1)

(253,170)

(244,744)

3

Excess investment income     

$      36,654

$      35,870

2

Per share

$         0.46

$         0.42

10


(1)

Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 3% and average invested assets increased approximately 2%. Required interest on policy liabilities increased 3% and average policy liabilities increased 4%.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2026 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

March 31, 2026

Amount

% of Total

Fixed maturities at fair value(1)               

$    17,579,376

86

Mortgage loans

461,025

2

Policy loans

749,108

4

Other long-term investments(2)     

1,435,099

7

Short-term investments

183,790

1

Total

$    20,408,398



(1)

As of March 31, 2026, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $19.1 billion, net of $3.3 million of allowance for credit losses.

(2)

Includes $1.07 billion of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $1.06 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of March 31, 2026 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

March 31, 2026

Investment
Grade

Below
Investment
Grade

Total
Amortized
Cost, net

Corporate bonds

$   14,672,909

$      472,686

$   15,145,595

Municipals

3,401,697

1,960

3,403,657

Government, agencies, and GSEs(1)                           

465,510


465,510

Other asset-backed securities

79,381

35,945

115,326

Total

$   18,619,497

$      510,591

$   19,130,088


(1)

Government-Sponsored Enterprises

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2026 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of

Amortized

Cost

Allowance for
Credit Losses

Net Unrealized
Gains
(Losses)

Fair
Value

March 31, 2026       

$           19,133,385

$         (3,297)

$    (1,550,712)

$    17,579,376

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, and at fair value, 97% of fixed maturities were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.32% during the first quarter of 2026, compared with 5.25% in the year-ago quarter.
Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q1 2026
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity and other investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Amount

$    418,753

$    244,845

Average annual effective yield          

6.2 %

6.4 %

Average rating

A

A-

Average life (in years) to:


Next call

40.3

40.7

Maturity

42.1

43.1

Other Investment Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Limited partnerships

$        11,453

$        15,831

Mortgage loans

58,519

35,621

Common stock

1,574

502

Company owned life insurance            

75,000

Total

$      146,546

$        51,954

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $203 million and an average share price of $141.24.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: 
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the impact of inflation, immigration, geopolitical events, escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the U.S. and other countries, and other governmental actions on the U.S. economy and/or U.S. consumer confidence, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment yields;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The ability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends to the Parent Company and to receive required regulatory approvals on such amounts;

11) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

12) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

13) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

14) The Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

15) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

16) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its first quarter 2026 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, April 23, 2026. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."  

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC.

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Revenue:


Life premium

$      853,205

$      829,863

Health premium

416,908

369,791

Total premium

1,270,113

1,199,654

Net investment income

289,824

280,614

Realized gains (losses)

(1,478)

85

Other income

1,160

69

Total revenue

1,559,619

1,480,422




Benefits and expenses:


Life policyholder benefits(1)

518,850

509,756

Health policyholder benefits(2)

263,734

233,929

Other policyholder benefits

7,000

7,080

Total policyholder benefits

789,584

750,765

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

118,282

105,515

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs     

169,886

164,323

Other operating expense

113,735

108,746

Interest expense

34,000

34,992

Total benefits and expenses

1,225,487

1,164,341




Income before income taxes

334,132

316,081

Income tax benefit (expense)

(63,606)

(61,518)

Net income

$      270,526

$      254,563




Basic net income per common share

$          3.45

$          3.05




Diluted net income per common share

$          3.39

$          3.01


(1)

Net of total remeasurement  gain of $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a total remeasurement gain of $8.5 million for the same period in 2025.

(2)

Net of a total remeasurement gain of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a total remeasurement gain of $0.4 million for the same period in 2025.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

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