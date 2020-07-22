Globe Life Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income was $1.62 per diluted common share, compared with $1.67 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.65 per diluted common share, compared with $1.67 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

COVID-19— The Company has transitioned the organization, employees and agents, from an in-person experience to one that is primarily virtual. While the current environment continues to present challenges, Globe Life's operations are being conducted successfully. We continue to support our agents and serve our customers in an effective manner. The fluctuations in underwriting margins between the second quarter of 2020 and the year-ago quarter are due primarily to the impact of COVID-19.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 9.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 13.6%.

. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 13.6%. Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Direct to Consumer Division and 7% at the American Income Life Division.

Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7% at the Family Heritage Division.

Life net sales at the Direct to Consumer Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 43%.

Health underwriting margin increased over the year-ago quarter by 7%.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended June 30,





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

% Chg.

2020

2019

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 1.56



$ 1.60



(3)

$ 167,042



$ 178,556



(6) Excess investment income(2) 0.57



0.58



(2)

61,137



64,678



(5) Parent company expense (0.02)



(0.03)







(2,516)



(2,872)





Income tax (0.40)



(0.42)



(5)

(43,070)



(47,114)



(9) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net

of tax (0.05)



(0.06)







(5,761)



(6,366)





Net operating income 1.65



1.67



(1)

176,832



186,882



(5)























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments (0.04)



0.04







(3,784)



4,072





Part D adjustments—discontinued operations —



—







—



(43)





Legal proceedings —



(0.04)







—



(4,345)





Net income(3) $ 1.62



$ 1.67







$ 173,048



$ 186,566





























Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding 107,134



111,586



























(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can more easily be identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Net income as an ROE(1) 9.4 %

12.3 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities) 13.6 %

14.6 %









June 30,

2020

2019 Shareholders' equity $ 7,848,369



$ 6,700,398

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (2,361,530)



(1,533,945)

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 5,486,839



$ 5,166,453









Book value per share $ 73.26



$ 60.22

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (22.05)



(13.79)

Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 51.21



$ 46.43











(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q2 2020 with Q2 2019:

Life insurance accounted for 71% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 28% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 2%, while net health sales declined 23%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

% Chg. Life insurance $ 670,822



$ 631,201



6 Health insurance 282,877



266,282



6 Annuity 3



1





Total $ 953,702



$ 897,484



6

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

% of Premium

June 30, 2019

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 161,699



24

$ 175,050



28

(8) Health 64,240



23

60,159



23

7 Annuity 2,265







2,365











228,204







237,574







(4) Other income 404







398









Administrative expenses (61,566)







(59,416)







4 Insurance underwriting income $ 167,042







$ 178,556







(6) Per share $ 1.56







$ 1.60







(3)

Administrative expenses were $62 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.5%, compared with 6.6% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies, American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 93,454



30



$ 97,006



34



(4) Direct to Consumer 28,148



12



39,042



18



(28) Liberty National 18,873



26



18,136



25



4 Other 21,224



40



20,866



39



2 Total $ 161,699



24



$ 175,050



28



(8)

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019

% Chg. American Income $ 308,675



$ 288,334



7 Direct to Consumer 235,201



217,278



8 Liberty National 73,326



71,478



3 Other 53,620



54,111



(1) Total $ 670,822



$ 631,201



6

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019

% Chg. American Income $ 51,414



$ 61,048



(16) Direct to Consumer 49,396



34,456



43 Liberty National 10,709



13,428



(20) Other 2,610



3,207



(19) Total $ 114,129



$ 112,139



2









(1) Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the

policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net

of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer

where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after

any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better

indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. United American $ 15,282



14



$ 14,390



14



6 Family Heritage 18,857



24



17,901



25



5 Liberty National 12,524



26



11,837



25



6 American Income 14,775



58



13,040



53



13 Direct to Consumer 2,802



15



2,991



16



(6) Total $ 64,240



23



$ 60,159



23



7

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019

% Chg. United American $ 112,885



$ 102,254



10 Family Heritage 77,987



73,037



7 Liberty National 47,391



47,292



— American Income 25,554



24,450



5 Direct to Consumer 19,060



19,249



(1) Total $ 282,877



$ 266,282



6

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2020

2019

% Chg. United American $ 12,001



$ 16,587



(28) Family Heritage 13,564



16,898



(20) Liberty National 4,089



5,864



(30) American Income 3,688



4,299



(14) Direct to Consumer 522



582



(10) Total $ 33,864



$ 44,230



(23)









(1) Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the

policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net

of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer

where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after

any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better

indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













June 30,





March 31,

June 30,





March 31,

2020

2019

%

Chg.

2020

2020

2019

%

Chg.

2020 American Income 8,393



7,364



14



7,630



8,597



7,477



15



8,044

Liberty National 2,395



2,290



5



2,648



2,379



2,390



—



2,688

Family Heritage 1,248



1,081



15



1,227



1,224



1,089



12



1,290







(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

% Chg. Net investment income $ 231,568



$ 227,425



2 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (147,618)



(141,315)



4 Interest on debt (22,813)



(21,432)



6 Total required interest (170,431)



(162,747)



5 Excess investment income $ 61,137



$ 64,678



(5) Per share $ 0.57



$ 0.58



(2)





(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 2%, while average invested assets increased 6%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 4%, in line with the increase in average net policy liabilities. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2020 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2020

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 19,661,182



93 % Policy loans 579,541



3

Other long-term investments(2) 432,325



2

Short-term investments 531,651



2

Total $ 21,204,699



100 %









(1) On January 1, 2020, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments—

Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. For

available-for-sale fixed maturities, the standard removed the loss impairment methodology of

a direct write-down of the amortized cost and replaced it with allowances for credit losses. As of

June 30, 2020, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $16.7 billion less $33 million for allowance

for credit losses. (2) Includes $264 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of

$274 million as of June 30, 2020.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses by asset class as of June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2020

Investment Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds(1) $ 13,748,727



$ 700,713



$ 14,449,440

Municipals 1,617,951



—



1,617,951

Government, agencies and GSE's 411,100



—



411,100

Collateralized debt obligations —



57,031



57,031

Other asset-backed securities 115,559



14,100



129,659

Total $ 15,893,337



$ 771,844



$ 16,665,181







(1) Please see our website for information regarding our energy portfolio.

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at June 30, 2020 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

Fair Value June 30, 2020 $ 16,697,900



$ (32,719)



$ 2,996,001



$19,661,182





























At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 95% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.38% during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.50% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Amount $ 351,034



$ 252,742

Average annual effective yield 4.4 %

5.0 % Average rating A-

A- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 16.1



23.7

Maturity 22.8



29.2



SHARE REPURCHASE:

In the first quarter, the Company announced a temporary postponement of its share repurchase program while it evaluated the expected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the Company did not repurchase shares of Globe Life during the second quarter. The Company anticipates that it will resume its share repurchase program in the second half of the year.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs, if any, of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.80 to $7.04 for the year ending December 31, 2020.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to: 1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions; 2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement); 3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance; 4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield; 5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities; 6) Changes in pricing competition; 7) Litigation results; 8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic); 9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators; 10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives; 11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized; 12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems; 13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and 14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC.

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Life premium $ 670,822



$ 631,201



$ 1,320,452



$ 1,255,490

Health premium 282,877



266,282



563,082



532,966

Other premium 3



1



3



1

Total premium 953,702



897,484



1,883,537



1,788,457

Net investment income 231,568



227,425



460,559



454,098

Realized gains (losses) (4,790)



5,154



(30,887)



6,483

Other income 404



398



729



639

Total revenue 1,180,884



1,130,461



2,313,938



2,249,677

















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits 459,845



410,961



881,515



820,653

Health policyholder benefits 183,496



170,511



362,207



340,528

Other policyholder benefits 7,475



7,890



15,063



15,938

Total policyholder benefits 650,816



589,362



1,258,785



1,177,119

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 146,160



138,165



289,997



273,987

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred

acquisition costs 76,140



73,698



155,077



147,163

Other operating expense 72,714



79,044



151,296



151,837

Interest expense 22,813



21,432



43,621



42,710

Total benefits and expenses 968,643



901,701



1,898,776



1,792,816

















Income before income taxes 212,241



228,760



415,162



456,861

Income tax benefit (expense) (39,193)



(42,151)



(76,574)



(84,858)

Income from continuing operations 173,048



186,609



338,588



372,003

















Discontinued operations:













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(43)



—



(92)

Net income $ 173,048



$ 186,566



$ 338,588



$ 371,911

















Basic net income (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations













Discontinued operations













Total basic net income per common share $ 1.63



$ 1.70



$ 3.17



$ 3.38

















Diluted net income (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations













Discontinued operations













Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.62



$ 1.67



$ 3.13



$ 3.32



