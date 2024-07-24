GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income was $2.83 per diluted common share, compared with $2.24 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $2.97 per diluted common share, compared with $2.61 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 20.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.5% for the same period.

. Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.5% for the same period. Net income increased 20% and net operating income increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

At the American Income Life Division, life net sales and premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 16% and 7%, respectively. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 13% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Liberty National Division, the average producing agent count increased 16% over the year-ago quarter and life net sales and premiums increased 11% and 6%, respectively.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 7% and premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

Total underwriting margin increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

Net investment income grew 9% over the year-ago quarter.

3.8 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for

many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life

insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as

realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management

believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the

Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended June 30,





Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 3.72

$ 3.28

13

$ 340,437

$ 315,356

8 Excess investment income(2) 0.47

0.33

42

42,791

31,385

36 Interest on debt (0.34)

(0.27)

26

(31,404)

(25,818)

22 Parent company expense (0.03)

(0.03)





(3,130)

(3,088)



Income tax expense (0.75)

(0.63)

19

(68,857)

(60,801)

13 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.09)

(0.06)





(8,620)

(5,558)



Net operating income 2.97

2.61

14

271,217

251,476

8























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments (0.11)

(0.38)





(9,945)

(36,216)



Non-operating expenses (0.01)

—





(993)

—



Legal proceedings (0.02)

—





(1,924)

—



Net income(3) $ 2.83

$ 2.24





$ 258,355

$ 215,260



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 91,441

96,251

















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.



MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are

utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable

to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful

and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity

and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Net income $ 512,572

$ 438,870 Net operating income 535,316

499,518 Net income as an ROE(1) 20.8 %

22.4 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1) 14.5 %

14.6 %









June 30,

2024

2023 Shareholders' equity $ 5,227,754

$ 3,980,306 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 2,189,620

2,943,897 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 7,417,374

$ 6,924,203







Book value per share $ 58.06

$ 41.44 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 24.32

30.65 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 82.38

$ 72.09

(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.





INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 76% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 24% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 10% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 17%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Insurance Premium Revenue









Quarter Ended









June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Chg. Life insurance







$ 815,482

$ 781,733

4 Health insurance







351,643

329,187

7 Annuity







—

—



Total







$ 1,167,125

$ 1,110,920

5



INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity

segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy

liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance

underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less administrative expenses. It

excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and

income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more

meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP

measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations

section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

% of Premium

June 30, 2023

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 320,323

39

$ 296,130

38

8 Health 100,488

29

92,419

28

9 Annuity 1,748





2,181









422,559





390,730





8 Other income 74





85







Administrative expenses (82,196)





(75,459)





9 Insurance underwriting income $ 340,437





$ 315,356





8 Per share $ 3.72





$ 3.28





13



The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.0%, compared with 6.8% for the year-ago quarter.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American

Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent

agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown

at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2024

2023





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. American Income $ 192,662

45

$ 179,537

45

7 Direct to Consumer 63,848

26

56,433

23

13 Liberty National 31,072

34

28,386

33

9 Other 32,741

64

31,774

61

3 Total $ 320,323

39

$ 296,130

38

8

Life Premium









Quarter Ended













June 30,













2024

2023

% Chg. American Income







$ 423,534

$ 394,620

7 Direct to Consumer







248,839

248,607

— Liberty National







92,197

86,634

6 Other







50,912

51,872

(2) Total







$ 815,482

$ 781,733

4

Life Net Sales(1)









Quarter Ended













June 30,













2024

2023

% Chg. American Income







$ 94,668

$ 81,940

16 Direct to Consumer







30,614

31,629

(3) Liberty National







25,889

23,269

11 Other







2,332

2,450

(5) Total







$ 153,503

$ 139,288

10





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued excludes cancellations, and cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2024

2023





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. United American $ 16,571

11

$ 14,753

11

12 Family Heritage 36,611

35

32,704

33

12 Liberty National 26,400

55

26,208

56

1 American Income 19,092

62

18,169

62

5 Direct to Consumer 1,814

10

585

3

210 Total $ 100,488

29

$ 92,419

28

9

Health Premium









Quarter Ended













June 30,













2024

2023

% Chg. United American







$ 149,230

$ 137,453

9 Family Heritage







105,855

98,129

8 Liberty National







47,705

46,903

2 American Income







30,721

29,527

4 Direct to Consumer







18,132

17,175

6 Total







$ 351,643

$ 329,187

7

Health Net Sales(1)









Quarter Ended













June 30,













2024

2023

% Chg. United American







$ 18,228

$ 12,933

41 Family Heritage







24,570

23,010

7 Liberty National







8,356

8,058

4 American Income







5,792

4,712

23 Direct to Consumer







839

707

19 Total







$ 57,785

$ 49,420

17





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued excludes cancellations, and cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

June 30,





March 31,

2024

2023

%

Chg.

2024 American Income 11,869

10,488

13

11,139 Liberty National 3,700

3,180

16

3,419 Family Heritage 1,361

1,345

1

1,295

(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment

segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view

excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance

of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment

income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

% Chg. Net investment income $ 285,636

$ 261,244

9 Interest on policy liabilities(1) (242,845)

(229,859)

6 Excess investment income $ 42,791

$ 31,385

36 Per share $ 0.47

$ 0.33

42



(1) Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.



Net investment income increased 9% and average invested assets increased 6%. Required interest on policy liabilities increased 6% and average policy liabilities increased 5%.

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2024 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2024

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,613,008

89 Mortgage Loans 343,492

2 Policy loans 676,077

3 Other long-term investments(2) 974,515

5 Short-term investments 100,560

1 Total $ 19,707,652







(1) As of June 30, 2024, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $19.2 billion, net of $7.1 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $916 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $898 million as of June 30, 2024.



Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of June 30, 2024 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2024

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,884,237

$ 521,168

$ 15,405,405 Municipals 3,255,829

—

3,255,829 Government, agencies, and GSEs(1) 443,826

—

443,826 Collateralized debt obligations —

36,945

36,945 Other asset-backed securities 74,147

5,989

80,136 Total $ 18,658,039

$ 564,102

$ 19,222,141



(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprises



Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at June 30, 2024 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value June 30, 2024 $ 19,229,273

$ (7,132)

$ (1,609,133)

$ 17,613,008

















At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.26% during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 5.18% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Amount $ 240,669

$ 359,487 Average annual effective yield 6.2 %

5.8 % Average rating A-

AA- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 32.2

15.5 Maturity 34.8

24.4



SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $314 million and an average share price of $81.87.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2024:

Globe Life projects net operating income between $11.80 to $12.10 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the continued impact of inflation, geopolitical events, and the recent pandemic on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The impact of any reputational damage on the Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

14) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

15) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Life premium $ 815,482

$ 781,733

$ 1,619,747

$ 1,554,330 Health premium 351,643

329,187

692,662

651,680 Other premium —

—

—

— Total premium 1,167,125

1,110,920

2,312,409

2,206,010 Net investment income 285,636

261,244

568,214

518,349 Realized gains (losses) (12,589)

(45,843)

(24,388)

(76,770) Other income 74

85

150

135 Total revenue 1,440,246

1,326,406

2,856,385

2,647,724















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits(1) 518,792

512,664

1,038,663

1,020,641 Health policyholder benefits(2) 205,423

195,924

407,750

386,886 Other policyholder benefits 11,479

8,922

21,074

17,910 Total policyholder benefits 735,694

717,510

1,467,487

1,425,437 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 101,915

94,080

201,393

186,402 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 149,802

138,459

297,912

276,256 Other operating expense 99,108

86,033

192,322

170,204 Interest expense 31,404

25,818

60,025

50,685 Total benefits and expenses 1,117,923

1,061,900

2,219,139

2,108,984















Income before income taxes 322,323

264,506

637,246

538,740 Income tax benefit (expense) (63,968)

(49,246)

(124,674)

(99,870) Net income $ 258,355

$ 215,260

$ 512,572

$ 438,870















Basic net income per common share $ 2.83

$ 2.26

$ 5.53

$ 4.58















Diluted net income per common share $ 2.83

$ 2.24

$ 5.51

$ 4.52





(1) Net of a remeasurement gain of $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a remeasurement gain of $2.4 million for the same period in 2023. Net of a remeasurement gain of $17.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and a remeasurement gain of $5.1 million for the same period in 2023. (2) Net of a remeasurement gain of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a remeasurement gain of $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. Net of a remeasurement gain of $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and a remeasurement gain of $532 thousand for the same period in 2023.

