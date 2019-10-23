GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS Third Quarter 2019 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net income was $1.82 per diluted common share, compared with $1.55 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.73 per diluted common share, compared with $1.59 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 12.0%. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 14.7%.

Life underwriting margin at Liberty National Exclusive Agency and American Income Exclusive Agency increased over the year-ago quarter by 12% and 9%, respectively.

Health underwriting margin at Family Heritage Exclusive Agency increased over the year-ago quarter by 12%.

Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7% at American Income Exclusive Agency and health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7% at both Family Heritage Exclusive Agency and American Income Exclusive Agency.

Life net sales at Liberty National Exclusive Agency and American Income Exclusive Agency increased over the year-ago quarter by 12% and 9%, respectively.

932,946 shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended September 30,





Three Months Ended September 30,





2019

2018

% Chg.

2019

2018

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 1.66



$ 1.53



8

$ 184,619



$ 176,017



5 Excess investment income(2) 0.58



0.54



7

64,773



61,528



5 Parent company expense (0.02)



(0.02)







(2,472)



(2,667)





Income tax (0.44)



(0.40)



10

(48,305)



(46,531)



4 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.06)



(0.05)







(6,232)



(5,625)





Net operating income 1.73



1.59



9

192,383



182,722



5























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized Gain (Loss)—Investments 0.09



0.01







9,435



815





Part D adjustments—Discontinued operations —



—







—



24





Administrative settlements —



(0.03)







—



(3,590)





Non-operating fees —



(0.01)







—



(1,247)





Net income(3) $ 1.82



$ 1.55







$ 201,818



$ 178,724





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 110,914



114,974























(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can more easily be identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



September 30,

2019

2018 Net income as an ROE(1) 12.0 %

12.4 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities) 14.7 %

14.7 %







Shareholders' equity $ 7,312,531



$ 5,538,905

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (2,038,243)



(601,946)

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 5,274,288



$ 4,936,959









Book value per share $ 65.96



$ 48.35

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (18.38)



(5.25)

Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 47.58



$ 43.10







(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q3 2019 with Q3 2018:

Life insurance accounted for 74% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 25% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 6%, while net health sales increased 16%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

% Chg. Life insurance $ 630,824



$ 605,547



4 Health insurance 269,166



255,201



5 Annuity 3



2





Total $ 899,993



$ 860,750



5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2019

% of Premium

September 30,

2018

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 181,459



29

$ 168,596



28

8 Health 60,941



23

60,253



24

1 Annuity 2,351







2,564











244,751







231,413







6 Other income 438







416









Administrative expenses (60,570)







(55,812)







9 Insurance underwriting income $ 184,619







$ 176,017







5 Per share $ 1.66







$ 1.53







8

Administrative Expenses were $61 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.7%, compared with 6.5% for the year-ago quarter.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. American Income Exclusive Agency 100,496



34



92,524



34



9 Direct Response 41,207



19



39,382



19



5 Liberty National Exclusive Agency 18,572



26



16,579



24



12 Other Agencies 21,184



39



20,111



37



5 Total $ 181,459



29



$ 168,596



28



8

































Life Premium

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018

% Chg. American Income Exclusive Agency $ 293,149



$ 273,184



7 Direct Response 211,693



207,693



2 Liberty National Exclusive Agency 71,812



70,207



2 Other Agencies 54,170



54,463



(1) Total $ 630,824



$ 605,547



4

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018

% Chg. American Income Exclusive Agency $ 59,692



$ 54,671



9 Direct Response 29,517



29,755



(1) Liberty National Exclusive Agency 13,413



11,959



12 Other Agencies 2,975



3,565



(17) Total $ 105,597



$ 99,950



6





(1) Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct Response where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. United American Independent Agency $ 14,187



14



$ 15,818



17



(10) Family Heritage Exclusive Agency 18,801



25



16,823



24



12 Liberty National Exclusive Agency 11,376



24



11,767



25



(3) American Income Exclusive Agency 13,715



54



12,750



54



8 Direct Response 2,862



15



3,095



16



(8) Total $ 60,941



23



$ 60,253



24



1

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018

% Chg. United American Independent Agency $ 103,112



$ 95,849



8 Family Heritage Exclusive Agency 74,168



69,061



7 Liberty National Exclusive Agency 47,439



47,561



— American Income Exclusive Agency 25,312



23,677



7 Direct Response 19,135



19,053



— Total $ 269,166



$ 255,201



5

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2019

2018

% Chg. United American Independent Agency $ 15,795



$ 12,622



25 Family Heritage Exclusive Agency 17,525



16,026



9 Liberty National Exclusive Agency 5,903



5,452



8 American Income Exclusive Agency 4,910



3,611



36 Direct Response 546



878



(38) Total $ 44,679



$ 38,589



16





(1) Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct Response where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













September 30,





June 30,

September 30,





June 30,

2019

2018

%

Chg.

2019

2019

2018

%

Chg.

2019 American Income Exclusive Agency 7,578



7,105



7



7,364



7,700



7,066



9



7,477

Liberty National Exclusive Agency 2,398



2,180



10



2,290



2,421



2,221



9



2,390

Family Heritage Exclusive Agency 1,135



1,086



5



1,081



1,236



1,143



8



1,089







(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

% Chg. Net investment income $ 228,905



$ 221,627



3 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (143,038)



(137,666)



4 Interest on debt (21,094)



(22,433)



(6) Total required interest (164,132)



(160,099)



3 Excess investment income $ 64,773



$ 61,528



5 Per share $ 0.58



$ 0.54



7





(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 3%, while average invested assets increased 6%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 4%, while average net policy liabilities increased 3%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at September 30, 2019 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

September 30, 2019

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 18,797,674



95 % Policy loans 568,892



3

Other long-term investments(2) 315,535



2

Short-term investments 77,556



—

Total $ 19,759,657



100 %





(1) Fixed maturities at amortized cost as of September 30, 2019 were $16.2 billion. (2) Includes $184 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have an amortized cost of $176 million as of September 30, 2019.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost by asset class as of September 30, 2019 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

September 30, 2019

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total Corporate bonds $ 13,578,602



$ 552,147



$ 14,130,749

Municipal 1,459,986



—



1,459,986

Government-sponsored enterprises 329,610



—



329,610

Government and agencies 87,516



—



87,516

Collateralized debt obligations —



56,815



56,815

Other asset-backed securities 130,722



14,325



145,047

Total $ 15,586,436



$ 623,287



$ 16,209,723



The market value of Globe Life's fixed maturity portfolio was $18.8 billion compared with amortized cost of $16.2 billion. Net unrealized gains were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $2.7 billion and gross unrealized losses of $95 million.

Globe Life is not a party to any derivatives contracts, including credit default swaps, and does not participate in securities lending.

At amortized cost, 96% of fixed maturities (97% at market value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual effective yield of 5.47% during the third quarter of 2019, compared with 5.56% in the year-ago quarter.

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Amount $ 408,869



$ 206,088

Average annual effective yield 4.1 %

5.1 % Average rating A



BBB+

Average life (in years) to:





Next call 18.6



20.4

Maturity 28.6



26.0



SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 932,946 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $83 million for an average share price of $89.26.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. Capital at the insurance companies is sufficient to support operations.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2020:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.71 to $6.77 for the year ending December 31, 2019 and from $7.00 to $7.30 for the year ending December 31, 2020.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to Globe Life's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and any subsequent Forms 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com . Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its third quarter 2019 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, October 24, 2019. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Life premium $ 630,824



$ 605,547



$ 1,886,314



$ 1,806,384

Health premium 269,166



255,201



802,132



758,439

Other premium 3



2



4



12

Total premium 899,993



860,750



2,688,450



2,564,835

Net investment income 228,905



221,627



683,003



658,279

Realized gains (losses) 11,943



1,032



18,426



14,796

Other income 438



393



1,077



1,104

Total revenue 1,141,279



1,083,802



3,390,956



3,239,014

















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits 406,963



396,701



1,227,616



1,196,616

Health policyholder benefits 170,875



162,574



511,403



483,654

Other policyholder benefits 7,854



8,581



23,792



25,852

Total policyholder benefits 585,692



567,856



1,762,811



1,706,122

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 138,449



129,492



412,436



388,189

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 74,139



69,632



221,302



208,698

Other operating expense 74,575



74,059



226,412



209,503

Interest expense 21,094



22,433



63,804



66,466

Total benefits and expenses 893,949



863,472



2,686,765



2,578,978

















Income before income taxes 247,330



220,330



704,191



660,036

Income tax benefit (expense) (45,512)



(41,630)



(130,370)



(123,232)

Income from continuing operations 201,818



178,700



573,821



536,804

















Discontinued operations:













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —



24



(92)



(55)

Net income $ 201,818



$ 178,724



$ 573,729



$ 536,749

















Total basic net income per common share $ 1.85



$ 1.59



$ 5.24



$ 4.73

















Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.82



$ 1.55



$ 5.14



$ 4.64



