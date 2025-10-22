GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net income was $4.73 per diluted common share, compared with $3.44 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income was $4.81 per diluted common share, compared with $3.49 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE (1) was 21.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net operating income as an ROE (1) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 16.6% for the same period.

was 21.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 16.6% for the same period. Net income per share (1) and net operating income per share (1) increased 38% over the year-ago quarter.

and net operating income per share increased 38% over the year-ago quarter. At the American Income Life and Liberty National Divisions, life premiums increased 5% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 13% and health premiums increased 10% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 9% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Direct to Consumer Division, life net sales increased 13% over the year-ago quarter.

Life underwriting margin (1) increased 24% and health underwriting margin (1) increased 25% over the year-ago quarter.

increased 24% and health underwriting margin increased 25% over the year-ago quarter. 840,242 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $113 million were repurchased during the quarter.

(1) Includes a $134.3 million remeasurement gain ($130.9 and $3.4 of gains related to Life and Health, respectively) before tax due to the updating of assumptions in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a $46.3 million remeasurement gain ($56.8 gains and $10.5 loss related to Life and Health, respectively) before tax due to the updating of assumptions in the year-ago quarter. These amounts, along with the experience-related adjustments, are included within the remeasurement gain or loss in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended September 30,





Three Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 6.13

$ 4.40

39

$ 503,135

$ 387,444

30 Excess investment income(2) 0.45

0.45

—

36,883

39,503

(7) Interest on debt (0.44)

(0.36)

22

(36,134)

(31,388)

15 Parent company expense (0.05)

(0.04)





(4,105)

(3,210)



Income tax expense (1.16)

(0.87)

33

(95,242)

(76,887)

24 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.13)

(0.09)





(10,317)

(7,603)



Net operating income 4.81

3.49

38

394,220

307,859

28























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss) (0.05)

(0.02)





(3,939)

(1,732)



Non-operating expenses —

(0.01)





(393)

(503)



Legal proceedings (0.02)

(0.03)





(2,045)

(2,630)



Net income(3) $ 4.73

$ 3.44





$ 387,843

$ 302,994



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,015

88,087

















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net income $ 895,155

$ 815,566 Net operating income 924,652

843,175 Net income as an ROE(1) 21.9 %

22.4 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1) 16.6 %

15.3 %









September 30,

2025

2024 Shareholders' equity $ 5,689,088

$ 4,638,625 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 1,972,891

2,484,743 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 7,661,979

$ 7,123,368







Book value per share $ 69.52

$ 54.65 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 24.11

29.27 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 93.63

$ 83.92

(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 82% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 69% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 18% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 31% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 2% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 21%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

% Chg. Life insurance $ 844,483

$ 818,638

3 Health insurance 386,524

353,955

9 Total $ 1,231,007

$ 1,172,593

5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life and health segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life and health segments, plus annuity and other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

% of Premium

September 30, 2024

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 481,608

57

$ 387,183

47

24 Health 108,374

28

86,963

25

25

589,982





474,146





24 Annuity and other income 2,920





1,763







Administrative expenses (89,767)





(88,465)







Insurance underwriting income $ 503,135





$ 387,444





30 Per share $ 6.13





$ 4.40





39

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.3%, compared with 7.5% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive divisions: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National), Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage), Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer); and an independent agency, United American Division (United American).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 261,123

58

$ 221,246

52

18 Direct to Consumer 113,744

46

88,279

36

29 Liberty National 70,290

72

44,701

48

57 Other 36,451

73

32,957

65

11 Total $ 481,608

57

$ 387,183

47

24

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024

% Chg. American Income $ 451,214

$ 427,839

5 Direct to Consumer 244,828

246,425

(1) Liberty National 98,190

93,625

5 Other 50,251

50,749

(1) Total $ 844,483

$ 818,638

3

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024

% Chg. American Income $ 96,520

$ 96,739

— Direct to Consumer 27,176

24,074

13 Liberty National 24,296

24,352

— Other 2,546

2,259

13 Total $ 150,538

$ 147,424

2

(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. United American $ 16,098

9

$ 14,023

9

15 Family Heritage 50,609

43

34,032

32

49 Liberty National 24,816

52

26,109

55

(5) American Income 14,839

47

10,840

35

37 Direct to Consumer 2,012

10

1,959

11

3 Total $ 108,374

28

$ 86,963

25

25

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024

% Chg. United American $ 169,735

$ 149,510

14 Family Heritage 118,640

107,819

10 Liberty National 47,270

47,277

— American Income 31,693

31,277

1 Direct to Consumer 19,186

18,072

6 Total $ 386,524

$ 353,955

9

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





September 30,





2025

2024

% Chg. United American $ 24,504

$ 15,529

58 Family Heritage 33,063

29,326

13 Liberty National 8,482

8,122

4 American Income 4,623

5,566

(17) Direct to Consumer 745

663

12 Total $ 71,417

$ 59,206

21

(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

September 30,





June 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025 American Income 12,230

12,031

2

12,241 Liberty National 3,847

3,794

1

3,882 Family Heritage 1,553

1,429

9

1,498

(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg. Net investment income $ 286,013

$ 284,964

— Interest on policy liabilities(1) (249,130)

(245,461)

1 Excess investment income $ 36,883

$ 39,503

(7) Per share $ 0.45

$ 0.45

—

(1) Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income and average invested assets were relatively flat. Required interest on policy liabilities and average policy liabilities both increased approximately 1.5%.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at September 30, 2025 is as follows: Investment Portfolio

As of

September 30, 2025

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,796,754

88 Mortgage loans 451,898

2 Policy loans 729,541

4 Other long-term investments(2) 1,285,697

6 Short-term investments 62,824

— Total $ 20,326,714





(1) As of September 30, 2025, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $18.9 billion, net of $10.4 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $1.04 billion of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $1.02 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of September 30, 2025 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

September 30, 2025

Investment Grade

Below Investment Grade

Total Amortized Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,573,444

$ 430,436

$ 15,003,880 Municipals 3,390,124

—

3,390,124 Government, agencies, and GSEs(1) 453,722

—

453,722 Other asset-backed securities 65,429

24,787

90,216 Total $ 18,482,719

$ 455,223

$ 18,937,942

(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprises

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at September 30, 2025 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for Credit Losses

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses)

Fair Value September 30, 2025 $ 18,948,357

$ (10,415)

$ (1,141,188)

$ 17,796,754

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, and at fair value, 98% of fixed maturities were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.26% during the third quarter of 2025, compared with 5.25% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q3 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity and other investments is as follows: Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Amount $ 279,333

$ 81,569 Average annual effective yield 6.3 %

6.2 % Average rating A+

A- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 21.8

18.3 Maturity 29.3

30.1

Other Investment Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Limited partnerships $ 34,143

$ 77,225 Mortgage loans 51,886

42,500 Common stock 751

3,775 Company owned life insurance —

200,000 Total $ 86,780

$ 323,500

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 840,242 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $113 million and an average share price of $134.17.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2026:

Globe Life projects net operating income between $14.40 to $14.60 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2025. For the year ending December 31, 2026, we estimate that net operating income per share will be in the range of $14.60 to $15.30.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the impact of inflation, immigration, geopolitical events, escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the U.S. and other countries, and other governmental actions on the U.S. economy and/or U.S. consumer confidence, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment yields;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

14) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

15) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its third quarter 2025 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, October 23, 2025. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Life premium $ 844,483

$ 818,638

$ 2,513,890

$ 2,438,385 Health premium 386,524

353,955

1,134,414

1,046,617 Total premium 1,231,007

1,172,593

3,648,304

3,485,002 Net investment income 286,013

284,964

848,796

853,178 Realized gains (losses) (4,987)

(2,192)

(23,476)

(26,580) Other income 955

42

1,073

192 Total revenue 1,512,988

1,455,407

4,474,697

4,311,792















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits(1) 381,511

454,502

1,410,622

1,493,165 Health policyholder benefits(2) 227,940

221,926

691,793

629,676 Other policyholder benefits 7,171

11,756

20,970

32,830 Total policyholder benefits 616,622

688,184

2,123,385

2,155,671 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 114,074

104,310

330,990

305,703 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 157,494

149,693

479,228

447,605 Other operating expense 111,562

104,874

328,601

297,196 Interest expense 36,134

31,388

106,011

91,413 Total benefits and expenses 1,035,886

1,078,449

3,368,215

3,297,588















Income before income taxes 477,102

376,958

1,106,482

1,014,204 Income tax benefit (expense) (89,259)

(73,964)

(211,327)

(198,638) Net income $ 387,843

$ 302,994

$ 895,155

$ 815,566















Basic net income per common share $ 4.81

$ 3.45

$ 10.91

$ 8.96















Diluted net income per common share $ 4.73

$ 3.44

$ 10.77

$ 8.93

(1) Net of total remeasurement, including both the impact of assumption changes and the effect of actual to expected experience adjustments, resulting in a gain of $149.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $70.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net of total remeasurement gain of $174.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $87.8 million for the same period in 2024. (2) Net of a total remeasurement, including both the impact of assumption changes and the effect of actual to expected experience adjustments, resulting in a gain of $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement loss of $9.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net of a total remeasurement gain of $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement loss of $3.1 million for the same period in 2024.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.