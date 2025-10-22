GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net income was $4.73 per diluted common share, compared with $3.44 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income was $4.81 per diluted common share, compared with $3.49 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. 

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Net income as an ROE(1) was 21.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net operating income as an ROE(1) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 16.6% for the same period.
  • Net income per share(1) and net operating income per share(1) increased 38% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the American Income Life and Liberty National Divisions, life premiums increased 5% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 13% and health premiums increased 10% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 9% over the year-ago quarter.
  • At the Direct to Consumer Division, life net sales increased 13% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Life underwriting margin(1) increased 24% and health underwriting margin(1) increased 25% over the year-ago quarter.
  • 840,242 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $113 million were repurchased during the quarter.

(1)

Includes a $134.3 million remeasurement gain ($130.9 and $3.4 of gains related to Life and Health, respectively) before tax due to the updating of assumptions in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a $46.3 million remeasurement gain ($56.8 gains and $10.5 loss related to Life and Health, respectively) before tax due to the updating of assumptions in the year-ago quarter. These amounts, along with the experience-related adjustments, are included within the remeasurement gain or loss in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. 

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2025
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS


Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:


Operating Summary


Per Share








Three Months Ended

September 30,




Three Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


%

Chg.


2025


2024


%

Chg.

Insurance underwriting income(2)

$           6.13


$           4.40


39


$     503,135


$     387,444


30

Excess investment income(2)

0.45


0.45



36,883


39,503


(7)

Interest on debt

(0.44)


(0.36)


22


(36,134)


(31,388)


15

Parent company expense

(0.05)


(0.04)




(4,105)


(3,210)



Income tax expense

(1.16)


(0.87)


33


(95,242)


(76,887)


24

Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax

(0.13)


(0.09)




(10,317)


(7,603)



Net operating income

4.81


3.49


38


394,220


307,859


28













Reconciling items, net of tax:












Realized gain (loss)

(0.05)


(0.02)




(3,939)


(1,732)



Non-operating expenses


(0.01)




(393)


(503)



Legal proceedings

(0.02)


(0.03)




(2,045)


(2,630)



Net income(3)

$           4.73


$           3.44




$     387,843


$     302,994















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

82,015


88,087









(1)

GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2)

Definitions included within this document.

(3)

A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES


Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024

Net income

$        895,155


$        815,566

Net operating income

924,652


843,175

Net income as an ROE(1)

21.9 %


22.4 %

Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1)

16.6 %


15.3 %






September 30,


2025


2024

Shareholders' equity

$     5,689,088


$     4,638,625

Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI

1,972,891


2,484,743

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$     7,661,979


$     7,123,368





Book value per share

$            69.52


$            54.65

Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI

24.11


29.27

Book value per share, excluding AOCI

$            93.63


$            83.92

(1)

Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


INSURANCE OPERATIONS: 


Life insurance accounted for 82% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 69% of total premium revenue. 


Health insurance accounted for 18% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 31% of total premium revenue. 


Net sales of life insurance increased 2% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 21%. 


The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:


Insurance Premium Revenue


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


%

Chg.

Life insurance

$           844,483


$           818,638


3

Health insurance

386,524


353,955


9

Total

$        1,231,007


$        1,172,593


5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life and health segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life and health segments, plus annuity and other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Insurance Underwriting Income


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025


% of

Premium


September 30, 2024


% of

Premium


%

Chg.

Insurance underwriting margins:










Life

$           481,608


57


$           387,183


47


24

Health

108,374


28


86,963


25


25


589,982




474,146




24

Annuity and other income

2,920




1,763





Administrative expenses

(89,767)




(88,465)





Insurance underwriting income

$           503,135




$           387,444




30

Per share

$                 6.13




$                 4.40




39

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.3%, compared with 7.5% for the year-ago quarter. 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL


Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive divisions: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National), Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage), Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer); and an independent agency, United American Division (United American).


Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."


Life Underwriting Margin


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024




Amount


% of Premium


Amount


% of Premium


% Chg.

American Income

$       261,123


58


$       221,246


52


18

Direct to Consumer

113,744


46


88,279


36


29

Liberty National

70,290


72


44,701


48


57

Other

36,451


73


32,957


65


11

Total

$       481,608


57


$       387,183


47


24

Life Premium


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024


%

Chg.

American Income

$       451,214


$       427,839


5

Direct to Consumer

244,828


246,425


(1)

Liberty National

98,190


93,625


5

Other

50,251


50,749


(1)

Total

$       844,483


$       818,638


3

Life Net Sales(1)


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024


%

Chg.

American Income

$         96,520


$         96,739


Direct to Consumer

27,176


24,074


13

Liberty National

24,296


24,352


Other

2,546


2,259


13

Total

$       150,538


$       147,424


2

(1)

Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL


Health Underwriting Margin


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024




Amount


% of Premium


Amount


% of Premium


% Chg.

United American

$         16,098


9


$         14,023


9


15

Family Heritage

50,609


43


34,032


32


49

Liberty National

24,816


52


26,109


55


(5)

American Income

14,839


47


10,840


35


37

Direct to Consumer

2,012


10


1,959


11


3

Total

$       108,374


28


$         86,963


25


25

Health Premium


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024


%

Chg.

United American

$       169,735


$       149,510


14

Family Heritage

118,640


107,819


10

Liberty National

47,270


47,277


American Income

31,693


31,277


1

Direct to Consumer

19,186


18,072


6

Total

$       386,524


$       353,955


9

Health Net Sales(1)


Quarter Ended




September 30,




2025


2024


%

Chg.

United American

$         24,504


$         15,529


58

Family Heritage

33,063


29,326


13

Liberty National

8,482


8,122


4

American Income

4,623


5,566


(17)

Direct to Consumer

745


663


12

Total

$         71,417


$         59,206


21

(1)

Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average

Producing Agent Count(1)


Quarter Ended




Quarter Ended


September 30,




June 30,


2025


2024


% Chg.


2025

American Income

12,230


12,031


2


12,241

Liberty National

3,847


3,794


1


3,882

Family Heritage

1,553


1,429


9


1,498

(1)

The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period. 

INVESTMENTS 

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income


Quarter Ended


September 30,


2025


2024


%

Chg.

Net investment income

$       286,013


$       284,964


Interest on policy liabilities(1)

(249,130)


(245,461)


1

Excess investment income

$         36,883


$         39,503


(7)

Per share

$              0.45


$             0.45


(1)

Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure. 

Net investment income and average invested assets were relatively flat. Required interest on policy liabilities and average policy liabilities both increased approximately 1.5%. 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at September 30, 2025 is as follows: 

 

Investment Portfolio


As of


September 30, 2025


Amount


% of Total

Fixed maturities at fair value(1)

$      17,796,754


88

Mortgage loans

451,898


2

Policy loans

729,541


4

Other long-term investments(2)

1,285,697


6

Short-term investments

62,824


Total

$      20,326,714



(1)

As of September 30, 2025, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $18.9 billion, net of $10.4 million of allowance for credit losses.

(2)

Includes $1.04 billion of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $1.02 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of September 30, 2025 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector


As of


September 30, 2025


Investment

 Grade


Below

Investment

Grade


Total

Amortized

Cost, net

Corporate bonds

$    14,573,444


$         430,436


$    15,003,880

Municipals

3,390,124



3,390,124

Government, agencies, and GSEs(1)

453,722



453,722

Other asset-backed securities

65,429


24,787


90,216

Total

$    18,482,719


$         455,223


$    18,937,942

(1)

Government-Sponsored Enterprises

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at September 30, 2025 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of

 

Amortized

Cost


Allowance for

Credit Losses


Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)


Fair

 Value

September 30, 2025

$                 18,948,357


$            (10,415)


$      (1,141,188)


$      17,796,754

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, and at fair value, 98% of fixed maturities were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.26% during the third quarter of 2025, compared with 5.25% in the year-ago quarter. 

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q3 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity and other investments is as follows: 

 

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions


Quarter Ended


September 30,


2025


2024

Amount

$      279,333


$        81,569

Average annual effective yield

6.3 %


6.2 %

Average rating

A+


A-

Average life (in years) to:




Next call

21.8


18.3

Maturity

29.3


30.1

 

Other Investment Acquisitions


Quarter Ended


September 30,


2025


2024

Limited partnerships

$            34,143


$            77,225

Mortgage loans

51,886


42,500

Common stock

751


3,775

Company owned life insurance


200,000

Total

$            86,780


$         323,500

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 840,242 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $113 million and an average share price of $134.17. 

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL: 

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2026: 

Globe Life projects net operating income between $14.40 to $14.60 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2025. For the year ending December 31, 2026, we estimate that net operating income per share will be in the range of $14.60 to $15.30. 

NON-GAAP MEASURES: 

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to: 

1) Economic and other conditions, including the impact of inflation, immigration, geopolitical events, escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the U.S. and other countries, and other governmental actions on the U.S. economy and/or U.S. consumer confidence, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment yields;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

14) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

15) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST: 

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its third quarter 2025 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, October 23, 2025. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."  

APPENDIX

 

GLOBE LIFE INC.

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:








Life premium

$         844,483


$         818,638


$     2,513,890


$     2,438,385

Health premium

386,524


353,955


1,134,414


1,046,617

Total premium

1,231,007


1,172,593


3,648,304


3,485,002

Net investment income

286,013


284,964


848,796


853,178

Realized gains (losses)

(4,987)


(2,192)


(23,476)


(26,580)

Other income

955


42


1,073


192

Total revenue

1,512,988


1,455,407


4,474,697


4,311,792









Benefits and expenses:








Life policyholder benefits(1)

381,511


454,502


1,410,622


1,493,165

Health policyholder benefits(2)

227,940


221,926


691,793


629,676

Other policyholder benefits

7,171


11,756


20,970


32,830

Total policyholder benefits

616,622


688,184


2,123,385


2,155,671

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

114,074


104,310


330,990


305,703

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs

157,494


149,693


479,228


447,605

Other operating expense

111,562


104,874


328,601


297,196

Interest expense

36,134


31,388


106,011


91,413

Total benefits and expenses

1,035,886


1,078,449


3,368,215


3,297,588









Income before income taxes

477,102


376,958


1,106,482


1,014,204

Income tax benefit (expense)

(89,259)


(73,964)


(211,327)


(198,638)

Net income

$         387,843


$         302,994


$         895,155


$         815,566









Basic net income per common share

$                4.81


$                3.45


$             10.91


$               8.96









Diluted net income per common share

$                4.73


$                3.44


$             10.77


$               8.93

(1)

Net of total remeasurement, including both the impact of assumption changes and the effect of actual to expected experience adjustments, resulting in a gain of $149.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $70.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net of total remeasurement  gain of $174.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $87.8 million for the same period in 2024.

(2)

Net of a total remeasurement, including both the impact of assumption changes and the effect of actual to expected experience adjustments, resulting in a gain of $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement loss of $9.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net of a total remeasurement gain of $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and a total remeasurement loss of $3.1 million for the same period in 2024.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

