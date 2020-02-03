Globe Life Inc. To Present At Bank Of America Insurance Conference

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison will present Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Bank of America Insurance Conference in New York City. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

under Calls and Meetings and "Management Presentations"

or

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2020/id61116178705.cfm

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

