GLOBE LIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Globe Life Inc. - GL

NEW ORLEANS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 1, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Long term holders of GL are also encouraged to contact the firm. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Globe Life and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 11, 2024, investment research firm Fuzzy Panda reported that the Company and its subsidiaries had engaged in widespread insurance fraud by adding policies to existing users' accounts without consent, underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people, and also maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked.

On this news, the price of Globe Life's shares fell by $55.76 per share, or 53%, from a closing price of $104.93 per share on April 10, 2024, to a closing price of $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

The case is City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust v. Globe Life Inc., et al, No. 24-cv-376.

