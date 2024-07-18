Globe Life supports disaster relief efforts through Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope was instrumental in providing much-needed disaster relief because of their ability to respond quickly, coordinate efforts, and provide essential services. The Surace-Smith-Bendure-Hartwig organization raised $11,443. After learning this was the highest agency donation, Pat Bendure said, "I am proud of our team for stepping up to help those displaced and still suffering. We're honored to have supported Convoy of Hope and the amazing work they do for so many."

Dave Rogers, Vice President of Partner Relations at Convoy of Hope, thanked donors for supporting their mission, "Donations helped fund temporary housing and distribution sites that provided water, food, hygiene, and generators. Your partnership continues to impact the Maui community and help families recover. Thank you."

Globe Life is committed to giving back and proudly partners with nonprofit organizations that support youth, family, veterans, military, education, health, and seniors. To learn more about Globe Life's mission and impact on the community, visit globelifeinsurance.com/about/community.

About Globe Life: Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 15,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

