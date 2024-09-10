Globe Life Supports Mothers and Children in Need

Winners presented a ceremonial check and thanked Mother to Mother for their positive impact on the community. "No child, mother, or family should go without their basic needs being met. I am proud to be part of an organization that gives back where we live, work, visit, and serve," said Agency Owner Jason Everett.

Janie Busbee, Founder of Mother to Mother, shared her gratitude saying, "Through the generosity of Globe Life, Mother To Mother continues to serve thousands of low-income families across Middle Tennessee. The impact of this financial support helps these families to thrive."

Mother to Mother is committed to connecting families with the supplies and support they need to keep their children healthy and safe. Since 2004, Mother to Mother has distributed millions of diapers, car seats, clothes, cribs, strollers, and other essential items to low-income children from newborn to age 10.

About Globe Life: Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 15,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

SOURCE Globe Life -Liberty National Division