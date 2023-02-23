Globe Scientific Introduces a Line of Globe | Euromex Premium Quality Microscopes

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Scientific, a leading producer of high-quality laboratory plasticware, glassware and bench-top equipment introduces a new line of Globe | Euromex premium quality microscopes and accessories to their extensive product portfolio. The new microscopy product line satisfies a need in the marketplace for a solution that makes selling and buying microscopes simple for both end users and distributors by offering unsurpassed pre- and post-sale support and provides premium quality products at competitive prices.

Globe | Euromex Premium Quality Microscopes and Accessories

The wide range of microscopes and accessories meet the needs of users from every level from entry to professional grade and include solutions for educational, clinical and research laboratories, as well as a broad range of industrial applications. With the Globe | Euromex product line now available in America, products are stocked locally and supported by the Globe Scientific logistics team in the U.S.A.

Selling and purchasing microscopes and accessories is made easy with the Globe | Euromex team providing extensive VIP level pre-sales training and personal consultation. Every microscope sold comes with the Globe guarantee of "wow" customer service and technical support. Customers can also access several support tools including a microscope selection guide and Euromex Academy which includes online video tutorials, user manuals, educational blogs and more.

Designed and engineered in The Netherlands for nearly 60 years, the Globe | Euromex microscope line has a solid, well-established reputation for quality and reliability throughout Europe and around the world. The Globe | Euromex commitment to quality control ensures every microscope is inspected after production to meet the highest standards of optical, mechanical, and electrical performance, as well as general appearance before shipment. The Globe | Euromex microscopes are CE certified and boast an industry best 10-year warranty.

"Globe Scientific is excited to add the Globe | Euromex microscope line to our already broad base of laboratory products. Globe's long history of superior customer support and Euromex's proposition of premium features at more reasonable costs creates a win-win for our channel partners and most importantly, end users." —Christian Dyott, Vice President Product Management, Globe Scientific.

About Globe Scientific

Exceeding expectations since 1983, Globe Scientific delivers exceptional "wow" products and service. We produce premium quality laboratory plasticware, glass and equipment for a global dealer network and laboratory professionals in markets including clinical, research, education, veterinary and industrial. Our mission is to enhance and expand our broad product portfolio through a family-oriented culture that delivers 5-star service and value to our partners. We strive to be the most responsive company and exceed the expectations of our customers. Globe Scientific is an ISO certified organization. www.globescientific.com.

Media Contact: Erin Hankforth

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847.331.4807

SOURCE Globe Scientific