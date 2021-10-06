Globe Scientific Introduces a New Line of Diamond® PureFlow™ Syringe Filters

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Scientific, a producer of reliable laboratory plastics, glass and equipment for scientific, education, clinical and specialty markets introduces Diamond® PureFlow™ Syringe Filters to their product line. The syringe filters provide a high-quality, cost-effective filtration system that improves the reliability of experimental results and decreases instrument downtime for laboratory professionals.

Diamond PureFlow syringe filters are constructed of a durable polypropylene housing that is secured around the membrane with a molded polypropylene sealing ring. This double injection molding process yields a robust filter built to withstand pressures higher than most industry alternatives. Additional advantages of the syringe filters are they have high flow rates and low absorption membranes for minimal sample loss. For easy identification, the outer ring is color-coded by membrane and filter media type.

The syringe filter product line includes a sterile version for life science applications for the sterilization of solutions or clarification of biological fluids. Sterile filters include a PP microfiber pre-filter layer to improve filtration of particulate-laden fluids that are difficult to filter with single layer syringe filters. Also available are non-sterile versions for use in a wide range of filtration and sample applications where sterility is not needed. All Diamond PureFlow syringe filters are available in a variety of filter diameters, membrane types and membrane porosities to meet nearly all syringe filter application requirements.

About Globe Scientific

Founded in 1983, Globe Scientific delivers exceptional "wow" service and value by producing reliable laboratory plastics, glass and equipment for a global dealer network. Our mission is to enhance and expand our broad product portfolio through a family-oriented culture that delivers 5-star service and value to our partners. Globe Scientific strives to be the most responsive company and exceed expectations of our customers, employees and suppliers. Globe Scientific is an ISO certified and Woman Owned business. www.globescientific.com

