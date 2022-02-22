Globe Scientific Introduces Globe Glass™ Premium Quality Laboratory Glassware with Superior Packaging

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Scientific, a leading producer of high-quality laboratory plasticware, glassware and bench-top equipment introduces Globe Glass™ premium quality laboratory glassware with superior GlassGuard™ packaging. Designed to meet the needs of both laboratory professionals and laboratory supply distributors, Globe Glass combines quality glassware and superior packaging at an affordable price point.

Globe Glass™ beakers, Erlenmeyer flasks, volumetric flasks, graduated cylinders, and media bottles are offered in sizes most commonly used in laboratories everywhere.

Engineered to meet the hazards and rigors of transportation, GlassGuard packaging protects Globe Glass laboratory glassware during shipment. Robust packaging designs begin at the pack level and extend to the full case packaging. Heavy duty, multi-layered corrugated container systems meet rigid quality standards and testing protocols to provide exceptional protection from damage, even in the small parcel shipping environment. This packaging reduces the time and costs associated with replacing broken glassware and in turn helps reduce downtime in laboratories.

Globe Glass laboratory glassware is made exclusively from ASTM E438, Type I, Class A, 3.3 borosilicate glass for excellent resistance to thermal shock and high chemical resistance to most acids, alkalis, and solvents. Globe Glass laboratory glassware meets applicable ASTM standards for volume, shape, dimensions, graduation markings, and calibration. These ASTM standards are clearly marked for easy confirmation that each piece of Globe Glass laboratory glassware will meet the needs of laboratory professionals.

The Globe Glass product line includes a wide range of beakers, Erlenmeyer flasks (standard, wide mouth, screw cap), media bottles, volumetric flasks (standard, wide mouth, Class A and Class B), and graduated cylinders (Class A and Class B). All products are available in the most common sizes.

"We are delighted to launch the Globe Glass line to the market after extensive research and development to ensure we deliver a premium quality product at a value price that meets all of the requirements of lab suppliers and lab professionals," Gerry Stone, Vice President Product Sales, Globe Scientific.

About Globe Scientific

Exceeding expectations since 1983, Globe Scientific delivers exceptional "wow" products and service. We produce premium quality laboratory plasticware, glass and equipment for a global dealer network and laboratory professionals in markets including clinical, research, education, veterinary and industrial. Our mission is to enhance and expand our broad product portfolio through a family-oriented culture that delivers 5-star service and value to our partners. We strive to be the most responsive company and exceed expectations of our customers. Globe Scientific is an ISO certified and Woman Owned organization. www.globescientific.com.

