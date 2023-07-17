Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices, a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the highly regarded ROCCO A2P SMS Market Impact Report - MNO Edition.

ROCCO, known for its comprehensive research and analysis in the messaging industry, conducted an extensive survey which involved 331 MNOs from 153 countries. These MNOs collectively evaluated and rated 45 vendors based on various parameters, including customer service, quality of service, technical expertise, and overall customer satisfaction.

Globe Teleservices has emerged as the clear leader in this report, securing a Tier 1 rating and top rank in two essential parameters 'Value for Money' and 'Transparency'. This achievement serves as a testament to GTS' unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional value and upholding a high level of transparency. It also reaffirms the company's commitment to providing superior A2P SMS services to its global client base.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from ROCCO. This recognition reinforces our position as a trusted partner for operators around the world. This is a result of our relentless pursuit of providing cutting-edge solutions, outstanding customer service, and unmatched reliability."- Ashutosh Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director, Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd.

With Globe Teleservices' A2P SMS services, MNOs can effectively monetize their messaging traffic, improve customer engagement, and safeguard the integrity of their networks.

Globe Teleservices continues to innovate and ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations as a leader in the industry. As a trusted partner for MNOs seeking reliable and scalable A2P SMS solutions, Globe Teleservices is relentlessly committed to excellence.

About Company: Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecommunications company, providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global telecoms industry. As a leading provider of A2P messaging, International Voice, Antifraud, and Managed Services, GTS is dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its clients across all continents.

GTS works closely with over 100 Tier 1 mobile operators, driving significant impact on revenues and customer engagement.

