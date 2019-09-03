Globe Union Industrial Corporation Increases Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of North American Vitreous China Manufacturer

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Union Industrial Corporation, parent company of Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, announces the asset purchase acquisition of the Vitreous China Manufacturer, NAMCE S. de R.L. de C.V.

The acquisition of the Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, manufacturing facility provides future growth opportunities for the Gerber brands by increasing Vitreous China capacity in North America and diversifying the company's supply base. With this new partnership, the company will continue to improve the supply of Vitreous China products throughout North America. The acquisition marks a long-term commitment to the company's customers and brands.

"We are committed to our loyal customer base, who over the past 87 years have provided the basis to allow this most significant investment to become a reality for our stakeholders," stated Todd Talbot, Globe Union's Chief Executive Officer.

The Globe Union team plans to maintain the Namce management team in place, while tapping into Globe Union's established manufacturing and technical support teams to collectively increase the company's global operational capabilities. The new business will report into Globe Union's North American management team.

"It is with pleasure that we welcome Globe Union's experienced team to our plant in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. We believe that Gerber's brand position in North America and Todd's leadership and vision will position Gerber and our manufacturing plant in a path of great success. NAMCE is known for an extraordinary culture of discipline, execution and excellence - always placing service above all," stated Abraham Tanus, Mountainside Investment Group's Chief Executive Officer.

The facility houses advanced Vitreous China manufacturing equipment and allows Gerber to reduce lead time as it provides an established, successful manufacturing plant closer to its core North American market. The extended capabilities will support growth into supplementary segments of the market.

With the August 30th signing of the purchase agreement, Globe Union anticipates closing the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2019, following regulatory approval.

About Gerber ®

Since 1932, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has been a leading manufacturer of vitreous china plumbing fixtures, faucets, and fittings for the residential, commercial and hospitality construction markets.

