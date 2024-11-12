Globebyte Launches xAPI Actions on Salesforce AppExchange

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globebyte today announced it has launched Globebyte xAPI Actions on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, to help organizations streamline learner behavior tracking and engagement within Salesforce, making it easier to drive personalized learning experiences and enhance performance outcomes.

Globebyte xAPI Actions is currently available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.salesforce.com/

Globebyte xAPI Actions equips customers with a range of powerful tools for learning automation:

Real-Time Behavior Insights : Track and analyze learner behavior across platforms to uncover actionable insights instantly.

: Track and analyze learner behavior across platforms to uncover actionable insights instantly. Automated Workflows : Personalize engagement by triggering automatic workflows—send kudos, assign awards, or flag learners who need attention—all based on real-time performance data.

: Personalize engagement by triggering automatic workflows—send kudos, assign awards, or flag learners who need attention—all based on real-time performance data. Tailored Learning Experiences: Deliver personalized recommendations to keep learners engaged and ensure they stay on track with their educational goals.

"Globebyte xAPI Actions brings a new level of learning automation directly into Salesforce. Our goal is to help businesses boost learner engagement with minimal effort, empowering them to drive both personal and professional growth," said Martin Melconian , CEO at Globebyte. "By leveraging advanced automation, organizations can now create impactful learning journeys that drive measurable outcomes."

"Globebyte xAPI Actions is a timely addition to Salesforce AppExchange, offering companies a smarter way to manage learner engagement and drive business transformation," said Alice Steinglass , Executive VP and GM, Platform at Salesforce. "By connecting learning automation with Salesforce, organizations can simplify the complex process of learner engagement, enhancing both efficiency and outcomes."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Globebyte Ltd

Globebyte is at the forefront of learning technology, delivering innovative AI-driven solutions to enhance learning engagement and automation. Its product suite, Globebyte Reasoning AI, empowers organizations to turn learning data into actionable strategies, fostering growth and continuous improvement.

