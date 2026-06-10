Globee® Awards for Business, Now in Its 16th Year, Invite Brand, Communications, and Creative Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements from in-house teams, agencies, organizations, and creative professionals across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting organizations, agencies, teams, and professionals worldwide to nominate their brand, communications, and creative achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program recognizes achievements across branding, communications, public relations, marketing, creative strategy, content development, customer engagement, employer branding, corporate communications, digital campaigns, social media initiatives, reputation management, visual communications, and other creative and communications-driven efforts that demonstrate measurable impact.

The awards welcome participation from in-house teams, agencies, consultancies, public relations firms, creative organizations, marketing groups, corporate communications departments, non-profit organizations, government entities, educational institutions, and businesses of all sizes operating worldwide.

Submissions may represent achievements related to brand development, campaign execution, storytelling, audience engagement, communications strategy, digital experiences, thought leadership initiatives, creative excellence, customer outreach, and organizational communications that contribute to measurable business, workplace, or community outcomes.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful communications, branding, and creative initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to in-house teams, agencies, consultancies, organizations, and individual professionals worldwide. Nominations may be submitted directly by the entrant or on behalf of clients, teams, departments, organizations, or collaborative projects.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards