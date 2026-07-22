The 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact Invite Individuals, Teams, and Departments Worldwide to Nominate Achievements

Recognizing workplace and business achievements that create meaningful impact at the local, regional, and global levels

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are now being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting individuals, teams, and departments worldwide to nominate achievements that have made a measurable difference within their organizations, industries, or communities.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements across every workplace and business function, including operations, customer service, sales, marketing, communications, finance, human resources, information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, research, and non-profit organizations.

Achievements may include operational improvements, business transformation, digital initiatives, customer experience enhancements, employee engagement, workplace innovation, sustainability programs, community initiatives, product and service advancements, process improvements, and other accomplishments that demonstrate measurable results.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government agencies, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including individual and team, company and organization, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative, reflecting the many ways measurable impact is achieved across today's workplace and business environment.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that meaningful impact can be created by individuals, teams, and departments working at every level of an organization.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ImpactAwards #WorkplaceAchievements #BusinessAchievements #Teams #Departments #Leadership #Innovation #OrganizationalImpact #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards