The 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Technology Invite Product and Service Achievement Nominations Across All Areas of Technology Worldwide

Recognizing technology achievements spanning software, hardware, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, communications, enterprise platforms, and emerging technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are now being accepted for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate outstanding product and service achievements across every area of technology.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Tracing its origins to the Network Products Guide, established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of technology products and services, the program has evolved into a global recognition platform celebrating technology achievements across every industry. Today, the Globee® Awards for Technology recognize products and services that power innovation in business, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, government, retail, telecommunications, transportation, energy, life sciences, and many other sectors worldwide.

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements across software, hardware, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, networking, enterprise software, enterprise applications, data platforms, analytics, developer tools, telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, automation, semiconductors, infrastructure, storage, digital transformation, fintech, health technology, educational technology, industrial technology, sustainability technology, and other emerging technologies.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government organizations, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communications, and creative, reflecting the broad spectrum of technology innovation occurring across today's global economy.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that transformative technology can be developed and successfully deployed by organizations of every size and from every region of the world.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards