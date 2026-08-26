Globee® Awards for Business, Now in Its 16th Year, Invite Product and Service Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across products and services that demonstrate measurable business value, customer impact, growth, innovation, and organizational success

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate product and service achievements for consideration.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

Nominations may represent achievements involving new or established products and services, including successful launches, significant enhancements, customer adoption, market expansion, business growth, improved performance, service delivery, accessibility, innovation, customer experience, operational effectiveness, and other measurable business outcomes.

The program welcomes product and service achievements across industries, including technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, retail, telecommunications, transportation, hospitality, education, construction, energy, consumer products, and other sectors worldwide.

Organizations of all sizes may participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Local, regional, and global achievements are welcomed, recognizing that meaningful product and service accomplishments can create measurable value at any scale.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #ProductAchievements #ServiceAchievements #BusinessAchievements #ProductInnovation #CustomerValue #BusinessGrowth #WorkplaceAchievements #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards