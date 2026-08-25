Globee® Awards for Innovation, Now in Its 18th Year, Invite Enterprise Innovation Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global enterprise innovation achievements that advance products, services, operations, technology, customer experiences, and organizational performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®), inviting organizations worldwide to nominate enterprise innovation achievements for consideration.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Innovation across enterprises can take many forms—from developing new products and services to improving operations, transforming customer experiences, modernizing technology, introducing artificial intelligence, and finding better ways to solve business challenges. The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize measurable achievements resulting from these efforts across industries worldwide.

Nominations may represent achievements in enterprise artificial intelligence, digital transformation, business transformation, product and service innovation, process improvement, automation, enterprise technology, cybersecurity, data and analytics, customer experience, research and development, operational innovation, workforce transformation, sustainability, business model innovation, and other initiatives that demonstrate measurable progress or impact.

The program welcomes achievements from organizations of different sizes and industries, as well as the professionals, teams, departments, innovation groups, research and development organizations, and cross-functional teams responsible for advancing enterprise innovation.

Originally established as the Golden Bridge Awards®, the program is now in its 18th year and continues its tradition of recognizing achievements across innovation, leadership, business transformation, organizational advancement, products, services, and measurable impact across industries and markets worldwide.

Local, regional, and global achievements are welcomed, recognizing that meaningful enterprise innovation can originate anywhere and create measurable value at different levels of an organization or market.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards