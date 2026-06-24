Globee® Awards for Impact, Now in Its 19th Year, Invite Enterprise Technology Achievement Nominations from Professionals, Teams, and Departments Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across enterprise technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, data platforms, cybersecurity, automation, and organizational impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting nominations recognizing enterprise technology achievements from professionals, teams, and departments worldwide.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

The program welcomes submissions representing achievements in enterprise technology strategy, enterprise architecture, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, enterprise AI, data and analytics, data platforms, data governance, cloud computing, cloud transformation, cloud-native automation, intelligent automation, platform engineering, enterprise software, enterprise applications, business process modernization, legacy modernization, systems integration, cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, technology modernization, operational technology, IT operations, customer experience transformation, and other technology-driven initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Submissions may represent achievements from individual professionals, teams, departments, centers of excellence, enterprise architecture groups, technology organizations, transformation offices, data and analytics teams, and cross-functional initiatives that have delivered measurable results.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful enterprise technology accomplishments at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ImpactAwards #EnterpriseTechnology #DigitalTransformation #ArtificialIntelligence #EnterpriseArchitecture #CloudComputing #Automation #TechnologyInnovation #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards