The 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Invite Teams and Departments Worldwide to Nominate Their Workplace and Business Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements demonstrated by teams and departments that drive innovation, operational excellence, customer success, and measurable business impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting teams and departments worldwide to nominate their workplace and business achievements for consideration.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements from teams and departments across every business function, including information technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, operations, finance, accounting, human resources, marketing, communications, sales, customer service, product management, research and development, manufacturing, procurement, supply chain, legal, compliance, healthcare, education, government, and other workplace environments.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize measurable achievements across a broad range of areas, including leadership, innovation, operational excellence, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, customer experience, workplace improvement, business growth, product and service development, sustainability, organizational performance, and other accomplishments that create meaningful value.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across category groups including company and organization, individual and team, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative, reflecting the many ways teams and departments contribute to workplace and business success.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that meaningful accomplishments are created every day by teams and departments working across organizations of every size and industry.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards