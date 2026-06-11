Globee® Awards for Impact, Now in Its 19th Year, Invite Government Agencies and Public Sector Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements in public service, citizen engagement, digital transformation, community impact, innovation, and organizational excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting government agencies and public sector organizations worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

Government agencies and public sector organizations play an important role in delivering services, improving communities, advancing innovation, and supporting economic and social development. The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements demonstrating measurable outcomes and positive contributions across public service environments.

Open to public sector organizations worldwide, the awards recognize achievements from government departments, agencies, commissions, authorities, municipalities, regional organizations, and other public service entities operating at local, regional, national, and international levels.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business, technology, leadership, innovation, and organizational impact.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful public sector initiatives and measurable outcomes at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to government agencies and public sector organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ImpactAwards #PublicSector #GovernmentInnovation #CitizenServices #DigitalGovernment #PublicService #Leadership #Innovation #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards