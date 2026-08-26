Globee® Awards for Impact, Now in Its 19th Year, Invite Product, Service, and Solution Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across products, services, and solutions that create measurable impact for customers, organizations, industries, and communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate product, service, and solution achievements for consideration.

Apply now at: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

Products, services, and solutions can create impact in many ways—from solving customer and business challenges to improving operations, increasing accessibility, advancing technology, strengthening communities, and delivering measurable organizational results. The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements that demonstrate meaningful and measurable outcomes.

Nominations may represent new or established products, services, and solutions, including significant enhancements, successful implementations, customer impact, operational improvements, market expansion, innovation, digital transformation, accessibility, sustainability, community benefit, and other measurable accomplishments.

The program welcomes achievements across industries, including technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, education, retail, telecommunications, transportation, energy, government, non-profit, and other sectors worldwide.

Organizations of all sizes may participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Local, regional, and global achievements are welcomed, recognizing that meaningful impact can be created at any scale.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards