Globee® Awards for Innovation, Now in Its 18th Year, Invite Professional and Business Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements in innovation, leadership, organizational advancement, products, services, and measurable impact across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®), inviting organizations, teams, and professionals worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Originally established as the Golden Bridge Awards®, the program has, for 18 years, recognized achievements spanning innovation, leadership, organizational advancement, technology adoption, operational excellence, customer initiatives, workplace contributions, and measurable business impact across industries and regions worldwide.

The awards welcome submissions representing professional and business achievements from organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, non-profit organizations, and professional associations.

Submissions may include achievements related to innovation initiatives, leadership programs, business transformation, customer engagement, operational improvements, product and service development, organizational effectiveness, sustainability efforts, technology implementation, and other contributions demonstrating measurable outcomes.

The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful professional and business accomplishments at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards