Globee Awards for Innovation recognize Vertafore for making insurance distribution simpler, smarter and more human

InsurTech leader wins top honors for driving connections across the industry and AI innovation that provides powerful value to insurance professionals

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, was named Company of the Year in Insurance in the 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation. The program recognized Vertafore for solutions that simplify and automate insurance distribution, freeing insurance organizations and professionals to focus on growing their businesses and relationships with clients.

The international business awards program also recognized Vertafore's AI strategy with a best-of-category win in Insurance Technology Innovation for BenefitPoint®.

The Globee Awards celebrate the most innovative organizations, products, services, initiatives and individuals across every industry and sector. Winners are selected through a merit-based process for their bold thinking, transformative contributions and the measurable impact of their work.

Innovation designed for the way insurance works

Vertafore won the Company of the Year in Insurance for achievements that help agencies, MGAs, and carriers work better together, as well as innovations that are giving insurance businesses the confidence to transform in the AI era:

AgencyOne ® . Vertafore's integrated platform is reimagining the technology experience for independent agencies by bringing together everything they need to run and grow their business in a single, connected experience.





Vertafore's integrated platform is reimagining the technology experience for independent agencies by bringing together everything they need to run and grow their business in a single, connected experience. Sircon ® for Carriers. The most comprehensive insurance distribution platform in the industry helps insurers improve agent onboarding, licensing, compliance and compensation—strengthening relationships across the distribution channel.





The most comprehensive insurance distribution platform in the industry helps insurers improve agent onboarding, licensing, compliance and compensation—strengthening relationships across the distribution channel. Vertafore's end-to-end technology ecosystem for MGAs. With interconnected, AI-powered solutions to manage their business, engage with retail agencies and carriers, evaluate risk and more, Vertafore is helping MGAs accelerate their speed to market and drive revenue growth.





With interconnected, AI-powered solutions to manage their business, engage with retail agencies and carriers, evaluate risk and more, Vertafore is helping MGAs accelerate their speed to market and drive revenue growth. AI that is creating practical value for the industry now. With its grounded and proven approach to artificial intelligence, Vertafore is using AI in its trusted solutions to help agencies, MGAs, and carriers reduce manual work and uncover growth opportunities.

AI in action

BenefitPoint—the industry's go-to agency management solution for benefits brokers—was recognized for putting AI to work to automate data entry of benefits documents. BenefitPoint is the first solution in the industry to automate SBC data imports. AI identifies key information from benefits and coverage documents, maps the data, and automatically populates the correct fields. This feature is saving brokers 45 minutes per plan while improving accuracy and efficiency.

"Our customers inspire every innovation we deliver," said Amy Zupon, CEO at Vertafore. "These recognitions underscore how Vertafore is leading the way with technology where it makes a real difference—helping agencies, MGAs, and carriers work smarter and focus on what matters most: serving their clients."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. In the AI era, Vertafore is powering new possibilities and leading at the intersection of innovation and trust to give every insurance professional the confidence to transform. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

