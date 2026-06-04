Globee® Awards for Leadership, Now in Its 14th Year, Invite Technology Leadership Nominations from Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global leadership achievements across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, digital transformation, enterprise technology, and emerging technology environments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 14th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting nominations recognizing technology leadership demonstrated by professionals, teams, and departments worldwide.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

Now in its 14th year, the program recognizes leadership achievements demonstrated through the strategic use, implementation, management, advancement, and transformation of technology across organizations and industries. The awards welcome nominations representing leadership in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software development, enterprise systems, automation, data analytics, digital transformation, engineering, telecommunications, healthcare technology, and other technology-driven environments.

Submissions may reflect leadership demonstrated through technology strategy, innovation initiatives, operational transformation, modernization efforts, implementation of technology programs, customer-focused solutions, organizational change, workforce development, and measurable business or workplace impact.

The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations. Nominations may represent achievements from individual professionals, leadership teams, departments, centers of excellence, and cross-functional technology groups.

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global leadership achievements, ensuring that impactful technology leadership at every level has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards