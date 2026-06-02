Globee® Awards Invite Industry Associations and Professional Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements demonstrated by associations, professional organizations, councils, and industry communities worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries inviting industry associations, professional organizations, alliances, councils, chambers, and membership-based organizations worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com

Associations and professional organizations often contribute to industry advancement through leadership initiatives, educational programs, operational improvements, technology adoption, research efforts, workforce development, member services, community engagement, and organizational innovation. The Globee® Awards recognize these types of achievements across diverse organizational environments and industries.

The awards are open to organizations of all sizes and structures, including industry associations, professional societies, chambers of commerce, research organizations, non-profit entities, and related institutions operating across local, regional, and global markets.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful organizational initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Organizations worldwide may submit nominations directly or on behalf of affiliated teams and initiatives.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards