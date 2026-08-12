Globee® Awards Launch THE GLOBEE Achievement Publication, a New Editorial Initiative Highlighting Winner Achievements

Stories Worth Sharing: Editorial cover stories bring workplace and business achievements recognized through the Globee® Awards to life

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced the launch of THE GLOBEE Achievement, a new online publication and editorial initiative created to share stories behind achievements recognized through the Globee® Awards.

Explore the latest Stories Worth Sharing at: https://globeeawards.com

The Globee Achievement

Through magazine-style editorial cover stories, THE GLOBEE Achievement provides a closer look at workplace and business accomplishments involving individuals, teams, departments, companies, and organizations across industries worldwide. The stories explore achievements, the people and ideas behind them, and lessons and experiences that may be valuable to others.

The new publication also reflects the Globee® Awards' longstanding connection to publishing. Tracing its roots to publications introduced more than two decades ago, including the Network Products Guide and Info Security Products Guide, Globee has a history of sharing information about products, services, organizations, and professional achievements.

THE GLOBEE Achievement extends that publishing tradition by bringing stories behind today's recognized workplace and business achievements to readers worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #TheGlobee #TheGlobeeAchievement #StoriesWorthSharing #AchievementStories #BusinessAchievements #WorkplaceAchievements #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards